Boston College Football Extends Offer to NFL Academy Offensive Lineman Niko Kampas
Following the Boston College football program’s first “Mega Clinic” of 2025, in which the Eagles hosted over 100 prospective student-athletes at Fish Fieldhouse on Sunday, NFL Academy (London) offensive lineman Niko Kampas (‘27) received an offer from BC.
Kampas also received an offer from UMass-Amherst after the nearly 12-hour long session which accommodated specialists, skill players, and “bigs” (offensive line and defensive line) on the Heights for a training period with the Eagles’ football staff, including head coach Bill O’Brien.
On Monday, Rhode Island and Liberty also extended offers to Kampas, a 6-foot-7, 270-pound offensive lineman out of the NFL Academy High School.
Kampas’ vertical frame gives him time to fill out and weigh well into the 300-pound range, which is a suitable benchmark for the majority of NCAA Division I offensive lineman.
The on-field clinic for the offensive linemen portion provided Kampas with an opportunity to showcase his skillset, and it appears he performed solidly in the same space as BC’s second-year coach, O’Brien, and offensive line coach Matt Applebaum. Kampas tagged Applebaum in his offer announcement on X.
Kampas is of German and Greek origin, according to his personal account on X, and he is coached by Gavin Collins at the NFL Academy’s Loughborough campus in England. He is originally from Germany and played for Düsseldorf Panther before joining the NFL Academy program.
The NFL Academy is a football development program that combines full-time education with intensive training in American football for prospective collegiate student-athletes, particularly from around the world and not the United States, to potentially earn scholarships and explore pathways to the NFL.
BC football freshman Andy Quinn, a kicker out of Galway, Ireland, is a recent example of a football recruit who excelled at the NFL Academy and eventually earned a scholarship at BC.