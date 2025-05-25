Boston College Football Extends Offer to Class of 2026 OL Charlie Thom
Boston College football is continuing to stay active on the recruiting trail this weekend.
On Saturday, the team landed a commitment from three-star class of 2026 tight end William “Tex” Vaughn, a product of Kings Mountain High School in Kings Mountain, N.C.
The program also extended an offer to class of 2026 offensive lineman Charlie Thom.
Thom made the announcement on Saturday via a social media post.
“After a great call with @Coach_Applebaum, I’m excited to receive an offer from Boston College! @JonathanWholley @AOF_Football,” said Thom via X.
Although he recently received an offer, Thom is familiar with the program and campus. Throughout his recruiting process, he has taken visits to Boston College. One of those visits was for a spring practice on March 11, 2024, and another was for practice on March 28 of this year.
The 6-foot-6, 275-pound offensive tackle is a product of Avon Old Farms High School in Avon, Conn.
Currently, he is rated as a three-star prospect by 247Sports and ranks No. 70 in offensive tackles and No. 5 in the state of Conn.
Thom holds multiple offers including a few from ACC schools. Some of the programs include Michigan State, Wake Forest, Nebraska, Syracuse, Virginia Tech, UConn, and more.
At the moment, Boston College has four offensive linemen commits for the team’s class of 2026, tackle Marcelino Antunes Jr., and Brady Bekkenhuis as well as interior linemen Marek Jin and Dean Ruksnaitis, all three-star recruits.
In total, the Eagles hold 13 commits for the class and rank No. 20 overall and No. 7 in the ACC in the class of 2026 recruiting rankings.