Boston College Football Extends Offers to Four '27 Recruits
The Boston College Eagles football program is staying busy this offseason in the recruiting department, sending four scholarship offers to prospective student-athletes this past week.
Athlete Matthew Gregory (Pottstown, Pa.), offensive tackle Dewey Young (Kalamazoo, Mich.), tight end Jaxon Dollar (Denver, N.C.), and interior offensive lineman Ian Walker (Pennington, N.J.)—all in the high school class of ‘27—received an offer from BC within the last five days, they announced on their personal X account.
Bill O’Brien’s tenacity in the realm of scouting future Eagles has taken the college football landscape by storm. As of Monday, according to 247Sports, the Eagles’ ‘26 recruiting class ranks 20th in the nation with the addition of William “Tex” Vaughn, a 6-foot-4 wideout/tight end from Kings Mountain, North Carolina.
Gregory and Dollar are both ranked in the top-100 nationally at their respective positions, and the two received a prospect grade of 90, including four stars, from 247Sports.
While Gregory still has room for physical development with a 6-foot-2, 170-pound frame, Dollar would come to Chestnut Hill in ready-to-go shape for the speed and size of football at the collegiate level.
His 6-foot-5 height as a tight end is ideal. Combined with additional work in the weight room—Dollar currently checks in around 210 pounds—his versatility in both the passing game and as a blocker boasts high potential.
Young—the 26th-rated offensive tackle prospect in the ‘27 class, per 247Sports—also has the size and weight to be menacing on the college turf, as does the interior lineman Walker. Both are over 6-foot-5 and hovering just around 300 pounds. Young is also a four-star prospect, but neither 247 nor On3 has tracked Walker on the recruiting scale.
As a sophomore in 2024, Gregory amassed 1,100 all-purpose yards, including 850 on the offensive side on 48 catches, 13 receiving touchdowns, 250 rushing yards, three rushing touchdowns, and six interceptions. Gregory played on both sides of the ball as a wide receiver and cornerback.
Dollar, who has offers from just about every top-tier NCAA Division 1 football program, including the likes of Alabama, Georgia, Penn State, and Tennessee, recently reposted “Tex” Vaugh’s BC commitment post on his personal X. The two have a connection as they hail from North Carolina and play during the season.
The East Lincoln High School product, Dollar is also a basketball player, and he dominates both sports with a physically-imposing, aggressive style of play. Whether he is lined up on the periphery of the formation or attached to the O-line, Dollar’s route running is forceful and powerful.