Boston College Football Set to Host Two Class of 2027 Prospects on Official Visits

A pair of high school prospects in the class of 2027, cornerback Jett Watson from Grayson High School (Ga.) and running back Xavier Bala from St. Anthony’s High School (N.Y.), are set to take an official visit to Boston College from June 5-7, they announced on X.

“Excited to get back to [Boston College],” Bala said on his personal account.

Bala, who is listed at 6-feet, 220 lbs. and is just 16 years old, boasts 20 total FBS offers, including from the likes of Alabama and Ohio State.

On 247 Sports, the four programs that have sent offers to Bala that have “warm” interest in the Long Island City, N.Y., product are BC, Nebraska, Syracuse and Virginia, but the Cornhuskers are apparently the favorite based on the “Crystal Ball Prediction.”

This past season, as a junior, Bala ran for 1,411 rushing yards and 26 touchdowns and added another 82 receiving yards on 10 receptions.

Xavier Bala

6' 215lbs

2027 Running Back

St. Anthony's High School

1411 Rush Yards 26 Rush TDs

10 Receptions 82 Receiving Yards

19 FBS Offers

Composite 4 Star ⭐️

2026 Navy All American Bowl Selection

UA Camp RB MVP, ALL22 Camp MVP, Navy All American Combine MVP, FBU Freshman All… pic.twitter.com/elIG7HiB30 — Xavier Bala (@XavierBala14) December 12, 2025

Bala’s speed is one thing, but his ability to break tackles at the second and third level is elite. Once he breaks off the line of scrimmage, especially on outside-zone runs, there is virtually no way to slow Bala down from running all the way to the endzone.

247 lists Bala as the No. 50 running back in his class, and the second-best overall prospect from New York.

Bala was selected to the 2026 Navy All-American Bowl, and he earned MVP honors at Under Armour Camp, All22 Camp, the Navy All-American Combine, the US Army Bowl Combine, FBU Top Gun, NXGN Camp, and VTO Elite Camp.

Watson, a 6-foot-1, 170-pound corner who plays for the high school that BC football general manager Kenyatta Watson worked at from 2014-18 as Director of Football Operations and Recruiting, has yet to receive a rating from 247 Sports, but his list of offers speaks for itself.

In addition to BC, Watson has fielded offers from Auburn, Indiana, Kansas State, NC State, North Carolina, Virginia Tech, Kansas State, and Arkansas, along with nearly half a dozen more from FBS programs.

The only school with “warm” interest in the defensive prospect, however, is the Eagles, and it likely has something to do with the connection between Grayson High School and Watson (the general manager).

Currently, Boston College ranks No. 21 overall and No. 7 in the ACC in 247's class of 2027 recruiting rankings with 63.75 points.

2027 Boston College Commits

ATH Wesley Winn, 5-foot-9, 155 lbs. - San Francisco, California (Committed 02/04/2025) S Jackson Tucker, 6-foot-2, 180 lbs. - West Roxbury, Mass. (Committed 10/07/2024) ATH Zahir Mitchell, 5-foot-11, 180 lbs. - Milton, Mass. (Committed 10/02/2025) DL Xzavier Whittington, 6-foot-3, 300 lbs. - Aberdeen, Maryland (Committed 12/04/2025) EDGE Braylon Otis, 6-foot-5, 240 lbs. - Liverpool, New York (Committed 02/09/2026)

Related News: