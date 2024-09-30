Boston College Defensive End Donovan Ezeiruaku Earns Conference Honors
Boston College football defensive end Donovan Ezeiruaku was named ACC Defensive Lineman of the Week for his performance in the Eagles 21-20 victory over the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers on Saturday.
In the contest, Ezeiruaku recorded a career-best game as he tallied 14 total tackles (10 solo and four assisted), four tackles for loss for 19 yards, three sacks for 15 yards, two quarterback hits, and a forced fumble. His total tackles, sacks, and tackles for loss were a career-high for him.
Currently, the Williamstown, N.J., native leads college football in sacks (8.0) and sacks per game (1.6) as well as ranked third in tackles for loss (9.5) and seventh in tackles for loss per game (1.9).
The award is one of two that Ezeiruaku won for his performance. He was also awarded the East-West Shrine Bowl’s Defensive Breakout Player of the Week.
The senior was one of eight players to earn conference honors this week, joining Miami’s Cam Ward (Quarterback of the Week), Syracuse’s Jackson Meeks (Receiver of the Week), Duke’s Star Thomas (Running Back of the Week), SMU’s Kobe Wilson (Linebacker of the Week), NC State’s DK Kaufman (Defensive Back of the Week), Virginia Tech’s John Love (Specialist of the Week), and Stanford’s Micah Ford (Rookie of the Week).
Ezeiruaku is one of three Boston College football players to earn conference honors so far this year. Treshaun Ward won Running Back of the Week after his performance in the Eagles 28-13 win over the then-No. 10 Florida State Seminoles on Labor Day Night and Lewis Bond won Receiver of the Week after his go-ahead and eventual game-winning touchdown reception to defeat the Michigan State Spartans 23-19 in Week 4.