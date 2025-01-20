Boston College Football Lands Commitment From Class of 2026 Defensive Back
The Boston College Eagles football program has been hot on the recruiting trail the past few days.
After sending out multiple offers and receiving a commitment from class of 2028 quarterback Ramar Thomas, the Eagles picked up another commitment on Monday morning in class of 2026 athlete/defensive back Gerald Green Jr.
Green Jr., made the announcement via a social media post, confirming his commitment to the Eagles.
“Proud to announce that l'm Committed to Boston College,” said Green Jr., via X. “Thank you GOD and to all my Coaches that helped me through the process and most importantly thanks to my family.”
Green Jr., has been a prospect on the Eagles radar since the summer. The high school junior received his offer from Boston College on August 1 and was in Chestnut Hill for the UNC game on Nov. 23 for a visit.
He is a product of Moore Catholic High School in Staten Island, N.Y., and chose Boston College over Buffalo and Delaware.
Green Jr., is the eighth commitment for Boston College’s 2026 class, joining defensive lineman Mac Fitzgerald, EDGEs Dominic Funke and Mason Leak, offensive linemen Marcelino Atunes, Jr., Brady Bekkenhuis, and Dean Ruksnaitis, quarterback Corin Berry.
Six of the eight prospects are three-stars.
Currently, Boston College ranks No. 16 overall and No. 4 in the ACC in the class of 2026 recruiting rankings with 80.67 points.
