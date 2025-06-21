Boston College Football Loses 2027 Mater Dei QB to Minnesota
Mater Dei quarterback Furian Inferrera, who committed to Boston College football on Feb. 4, announced his decision to swap his commitment to the University of Minnesota on Saturday afternoon. Hayes Fawcett of On3 reported the news first on X.
Inferrera is a three-star prospect in the class of 2027 and had offers from Hawaii, Memphis, Pittsburgh, Oregon State, South Florida and Nebraska but chose to bring his talents to Chestnut Hill in the Spring. That is no longer the case with Inferrera set to become a Gopher two years down the road if he chooses to remain with his newest decision.
“All Glory to the Highest, I’m home,” Inferrera said.
The 6-foot-3, 210-pound signal caller hails from Santa Ana, Calif. The rising junior has only thrown 16 varsity passes in his nascent Mater Dei career, backing up Dash Beierly—a Washington commit—in 2024.
In his backup appearances, Inferrera completed 12 of his 16 passes for 133 yards and a touchdown. He played in nine total games, most of the time handing the ball off during lopsided victories when Beierly was sidelined. Beierly accounted for more than 2,600 yards and 31 touchdowns last season.
Infererra was the third commitment for Bill O’Brien and the Eagles in the class of ‘27 and was recruited by quarterbacks coach Jonathan DiBiaso.
In October, the program landed Catholic Memorial (West Roxbury, Mass.) safety Justin Tucker. BC also snagged athlete Wesley Winn in February as well. Winn is a product of Archbishop Riordan High School in San Francisco, Calif. who plays wide receiver and cornerback.