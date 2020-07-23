Boston College Football Recruiting Notebook: July 23, 2020

Boston College football has been busy on the recruiting trail, with lots of news to digest and review. Over the past week Boston College has lost two recruits, as defensive back Jonas Sanker decommitted and flipped to UVA, and defensive back Jalen McCain also removed his pledge. But the Eagles got probably the biggest recruiting news in years as highly coveted cornerback Clinton Burton Jr. flipped from the University of Florida to Boston College.

Here are some of the other news around Boston College recruiting:

* Last week Boston College received a pledge, but the recruit has yet to announce his commitment publicly. Keep your eyes on Jamareeh "Buggs" Jones, a wide receiver from Highland Springs, Virginia. His other offers include Notre Dame, Tennessee, UNC, Pittsburgh and West Virginia. He will be announcing on August 16th, and based on my sources he will be pledging to the Eagles.

* It looks like Shield Taylor, a FB/TE will be heading to Stanford. Had a BC offer, but I think the bigger news is that this should relieve the push the Cardinal were making for committed BC FB/LB Owen McGowan.

* Speaking of tight ends, the pool of recruits continues to shrink for the Eagles. William Ford a recent offer, committed to FAU last week. Even if the Eagles do not land a tight end this class, they brought in two tight ends last year in Charlie Gordinier and Hans Lillis. Plus they should be in good shape for some top end talent in '22.

* Boston College is out on Dartmouth transfer Zach Sammartino according to a source. It sounds like the school will stay internal to fill their final starting guard role, and will probably pick between Finn Dirstine, Nate Emer and Christian Mahogany.

* Arizona State apparently likes BC's committed defensive tackles, as their staff has offered both Nigel Tate and Owen Stoudmire. Will be interesting to see if Hafley can keep both. Also we noted yesterday in the community section that Trevin Wallace received an offer from Oklahoma, that is a battle that will be worth watching.

* Keep your eyes on the site over the next week, starting on Saturday we have seven interviews popping up with recent '22 offers. Come back to the site to read interviews with Cam Edge, Micah Wing, Jayden Sauray, Tyler Banks, Ryan Miller and Ike Daniels.

