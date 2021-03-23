Locked on Boston College: More Recruiting Updates

On today's show we jump back in with college football recruiting. We break down where BC football is at, which players may be next to commit, and any other news around the program. We also analyze the dead period which is scheduled to end on May 31st, but signs are everywhere that may be the end. What will Boston College do when they get the chance to have recruits on campus, and how will that change recruiting?

In addition we look at the news, a quiet day on this front. Women's lacrosse get their first mention on the podcast as they are ranked #5 in the nation, and had another convincing win over the weekend against Hofstra.

Finally, more spring positional previews as we check out the linebackers. Of any position group on either side of the ball, this could be the biggest question mark. Hafley said the best player would get the snaps, who will that be? A returner like Vinny DePalma or Joe Sparacio, an exciting young player like Bryce Steele, or a transfer like Isaiah Graham Mobley? We discuss.

Photo courtesy of BC Athletics