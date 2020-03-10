BCBulletin
Boston College Recruiting Notebook: For March 10, 2020

A.J. Black

Now that the dead period is over, Boston College football recruiting news is heating up. Today we are going to give you some updates on players the Eagles are actively recruiting along with some news on visitors for the upcoming weekend. 

TJ Guy

guy

The Marshfield resident has been the topic of a lot of news this year as he decommitted from the Eagles about a month ago. It seems like he made that decision so that he could make other visits and be transparent with the Eagles. He has been targeted as well by Michigan and other programs, and wanted to explore those avenues. The defensive end's relationship with BC still seems pretty solid as he plans to take another visit this weekend to Chestnut Hill. I wouldn't rule out a return to the Heights.

Other Confirmed Visitors This Weekend: WR Jeffrey Davis, WR Brayden Fox, Zakee Wheatley

New Offers Out

A pair of new offers went out yesterday. 

Kanye Udoh, a 2022 running back out of St. Augustine Prep in Richland New Jersey announced that he received an offer. He currently holds offers from Rutgers, UMass and Temple. 

Trent McGaughey, a 2022 tight end out of Shadow Creek High School in Pearland Texas. Currently holds offers from Auburn, Duke, Arkansas, Arizona State, Florida, LSU, Kentucky, Oregon, Tennessee and Illinois. 

Another Visitor At Practice: Former Boston College offensive lineman Dan Koppen returned to the Heights today to talk to the team. Koppen was a two time Super Bowl Champion  after a strong career with the Eagles

