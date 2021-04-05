Locked on Boston College: Targets Who Could Commit

Locked on Boston College is a daily Eagles podcast that talks everything Eagles. On Monday's show we dive into the recruiting world, and talk about some of the big topics that are hitting BC football. We also look at three names that could be the next to commit to Boston College. If you are big into recruiting, this is a segment you are not going to want to miss.

Also we look at this past weekend in BC sports. It was a particular tough one for baseball, who blew two leads against Virginia Tech, and softball who couldn't get anything going against UVA. But women's lacrosse had a huge win against Duke, and we talk about that.

Finally, we jumped on Locked on Gators, with new host Brandon Olsen today. Listen to our discussion and analysis of CJ Felder in the final segment of today's show.

