Boston College Football Sends Offer to Class of 2027 Defensive Lineman
The Boston College Eagles football program has closed the books on its 2025 class, however still remains hot on the recruiting trail.
After signing 27 prospects to its recruiting class for next year on the first day of the Early Signing Period and bolstering a No. 52 recruiting ranking with 194.11 points, the Eagles are looking ahead to the future in 2026 and 2027 prospects.
Boston College sent out its latest offer on Saturday afternoon to class of 2027 defensive lineman Zahmar Tookes.
“I am blessed to receive my second D1 offer from the Boston College,” said Tookes via X.
The offer came on the same weekend that the sophomore was on visit to Chestnut Hill.
"Super excited to be visiting @BCFootball this weekend," wrote Tookes via X on Friday.
The 6-foot-4, 235-pound defensive weapon is a product of Brighton High School in Rochester, N.Y. Tookes was named to the Section V Class A All-Stars 2nd Team for his performance this year.
The offer is Tookes’ second from a Division I program. He also holds an offer from Syracuse which he received over the summer.
Boston College has sent multiple offers however has a sole commit in the class of 2027 in defensive back Jackson Tucker, who committed to the Eagles program in October.
