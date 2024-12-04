Boston College Officially Signs 3-Star Micah Amedee
Bill O'Brien and the Boston College Eagles continued to roll on the recruiting trail this week, officially signing 3-Star defensive lineman Micah Amedee as a member of the 2025 recruiting class.
Amedee has been committed to Boston College since making his announcement on social media back in April.
Hailing from Xaverian Brothers High School in Westwood, Mass., 247Sports ranks Amedee as the No. 4 player in the state and the No. 99 defensive lineman in the nation.
He lines up on both sides of the ball, seeing snaps at both defensive and offensive tackle, but he shines on defense.
Following his commitment back in April, Amedee told AJ Black of 247Sports, "Honestly just the thought of staying home and the staff is amazing. They have recruited me the hardest and it showed they see something in me that other schools didn't," he continued, "The coaches would check on me every other day. Other schools would text me every 2-3 weeks so that just really made my choice easy."
He explained further that Boston College was his "dream school," saying, "Boston College has always been one of the schools I would intend to commit to if they offered me. (...) I knew I was gonna end up there when they offered."
As of now, the Eagles hold the No. 50 ranked recruiting class in the nation, according to 247Sports' composite ranking, but could still be in play to land more talented prospects.
