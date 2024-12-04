Boston College Officially Signs 3-Star Offensive Lineman Robert Smith
Bill O'Brien and the Boston College Eagles continue to roll in the early signing period for football, locking in yet another talented prospect for the 2025 recruiting class.
3-Star offensive lineman Robert Smith officially locked in his recruitment with the Eagles on Wednesday, signing his letter of intent.
Hailing from Villa Angela-St. Joseph High School in Cleveland, Ohio, 247Sports ranks the prospect as the No. 111 player at his position in the nation and the No. 65 player in the state. He took a visit to Chestnut Hill this summer in June, and officially made his commitment less than a week later.
He stands at 6-foot-4, 290 lbs., so he possesses great size for an interior offensive lineman. He uses his size and strength to his advantage, clearing running lanes and eating up pass rushers.
Smith is one of just two offensive line recruits in the 2025 class, so it's likely that he will be a player that sees time on the field sooner than later. Considering his size and impressive skillset as just a high schooler, Smith could potentially see time as early as his freshman season.
As of now, the Eagles hold the No. 50 ranked recruiting class in the nation, according to 247Sports' composite ranking, but could still be in play to land more talented prospects.
