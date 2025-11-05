Boston College to Welcome Highly Touted 2029 Prospect for Game Day Visit
Boston College is looking to make an early impression on a highly skilled local prospect in the 2029 recruiting class.
The Eagles are set to welcome Myles Figueroa from Phillips Exeter Academy in New Hampshire for a game day visit this weekend as they take on SMU at home in Alumni Stadium. He took to social media to share the news on November 3.
Figueroa, while not yet ranked as a prospect, is a intriguing name to keep an eye on in the 2029 recruiting class. He plays high school football less than two hours away from Chestnut Hill, suiting up for the aforementioned Phillips Exeter Academy, which has produced Eagles' commits before.
Currently, in the 2026 class, Boston College holds a commitment from a teammate of the freshman athlete, offensive lineman Marek Jin, who committed in April of this year.
As of now, Phillips Exeter is ranked as the No. 3 high school football team in New Hampshire, according to MaxPreps. Figueroa has helped the Lions to a 5-2 regular season record so far with just one game remaining against Phillips Academy on November 7.
Prep RedZone New England, as of October 8, ranks Figueroa as the No. 1 player at his position in the state, so making a strong early impression could be massive for the Eagles' staff.
He already has the size of a division one prospect, standing 6-foot-1, 175 lbs., and has shown a lot of versatility in his time for Phillips Exeter this season, lining up on both sides of the ball as a wideout and a defensive back.
Although he is just a freshman, Figueroa has many traits of a high level asset on both offense and defense. As a defender, he is able to read and diagnose plays quickly to put himself in positions to make tackles, and on the offensive side, he is a lengthy wideout with a wide catch radius and a knack for physicality.
Although Figueroa's final college decision is years away at this point, building a strong relationship with a potential star local prospect is a smart move for O'Brien and the Eagles' staff. While the on-field results have not quite been up to par yet, the Eagles have done an excellent job of locking down the New England area from a recruiting standpoint.
Over the last two years, since O'Brien took over, Boston College has landed 20 commitments from the New England area and has put together back to back top-50 ranked classes with a potential third coming in 2027.