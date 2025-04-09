BC Bulletin

Boston College Earns Commitment from 2026 OL Marek Jin

The Eagles added another talented prospect to the 2026 recruiting class, bringing the class total to nine.

Mason Woods

Sep 28, 2024; Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, USA; A Boston College Eagles helmet sits on an equipment case before the first half against the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers at Alumni Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images
Just a day after losing quarterback Corin Berry from the 2026 recruiting class, Boston College picked up a commitment from offensive line prospect Marek Jin, returning the class to nine total players.

Jin took to social media on Wednesday to share the news, saying in his post, "I would like to thank my parents and everyone who has supported me on my journey."

He also made sure to tag Eagles coaches Jonathan DiBiaso and Matt Applebaum in the post as well.

Originally suiting up for St. Alban's High School in Washington D.C., Jin transferred to Phillips Exeter Academy in New Hampshire before his junior season. He is a 3-Star prospect and is ranked by 247Sports' composite ranking as the No. 41 interior offensive lineman in the nation and the No. 1 player in the state.

He stands at 6-foot-3, 285 lbs. and is a gritty blocker with the ability to push defenders around with ease. He has great footwork which he utilizes on both running and passing downs, and he plays with a very high motor, going all the way until the whistle at every opportunity.

Boston College currently holds nine commitments for the 2026 recruiting class and is ranked No. 21 in the nation by 247Sports' composite ranking.

2026 Commitments

  1. CB DJ Biggins, 6-foot-1, 170 lbs. - West Hartford, Connecticut (Committed 01/20/2025)
  2. CB Gerald Green, Jr., 6-foot-1, 175 lbs. - Staten island, New York (Committed 01/20/2025)
  3. DL Mac Fitzgerald, 6-foot-4, 250 lbs. - West Roxbury, Mass (Committed 07/25/2024)
  4. EDGE Mason Leak, 6-foot-5, 220 lbs. - Colchester, Connecticut (Committed 10/03/2024)
  5. EDGE Dominick Funke, 6-foot-3, 230 lbs. - Westwood, Mass. (Committed 01/15/2025)
  6. OL Marcelino Atunes, Jr., 6-foot-7, 285 lbs. - West Roxbury, Mass. (Committed 03/03/2024)
  7. OL Brady Bekkenhuis, 6-foot-6, 295 lbs. - Arlington, Mass. (Committed 08/03/2024)
  8. OL Dean Ruksnaitis, 6-foot-3, 270 lbs. - Easthampton, Mass. (Committed 07/25/2024)
  9. OL Marek Jin, 6-foot-3, 285 lbs. - Exeter, New Hampshire (Committed 04/09/2025)

Mason Woods
MASON WOODS

