Extra Point: Boston College Hoops Making Headway With 4-Star Prospect Isaiah Sealy
Boston College men's basketball kept itself busy this recruiting season in pursuit of four-star forward Isaiah Sealy - a top 100 recruit out of Springdale, Arkansas.
Sealy announced his top four schools in consideration for commitment via Twitter earlier yesterday, which showed Boston College in competition with a mix of home state blue bloods and cross-country programs.
Boston College comes into this recruiting battle as one of the later teams to offer Sealy, which means that Boston College staffers Steve Smith and Danya Abrams have made significant strides early on in their dealings with Sealy.
As a top-100 recruit, Sealy holds offers from a multitude of other schools including Mississippi State, Oklahoma and Creighton. Sealy is ranked as the top player in the state of Arkansas and the No. 15 small forward in the country according to the On3 Industry ranking.
Smith was an important piece of a coaching staff that built some of the nation's best recruiting classes during his tenure at Florida State, and his influence on the prep school scene is showing in this recruitment.
Sealy suits up for Team Thad on the AAU circuit - one of the most widely known teams in the country. Former Team Thad alumni include Duke's Caleb Foster, Portland Trailblazers guard Bryce McGowens, Los Angeles Lakers guard Jalen Hood-Schifino and New York Knicks forward O.G. Anunoby.
