'22 DL Gilbert Tongrongou Recaps Weekend Visit to BC

A Virginian in the Class of 2022, Tongrongou was impressed with Boston College has to offer

Over the weekend Gilbert Tongrongou, a '22 defensive lineman out of Woodbridge (VA), took an unofficial visit to Boston College. Because official visits are currently in a "dead period" he could not meet with Jeff Hafley or his staff. However, he could tour the school and look around while on campus. BC Bulletin caught up with Tongrongou on Monday to get his reactions.

"I loved it couldn’t see everything cause of the dead period but it’s a very nice and clean place," Tongrongou explained. "It helped me get a feel of the campus and where I would go or stay if I did go there. I still have a high interest in the program."

He further elaborated that he is in touch with the staff almost daily. Walking around campus, one place stood out to the junior. “The indoor facility (Fish Field House) for sure,” he explained.

"I’m looking for a school that will take me in like family not just as another football player" he told BC Bulletin when he first received his offer. ""I love the staff that they have up there, they have a proven record of success and they have been real with me since day one."

Tongrongou currently also has offers from Duke, Liberty, East Carolina and Old Dominion.

You May Also Enjoy:

Jim Mora Jr. Gives Strengths For Hunter Long

Jim Mora Jr. On Scheme Fit For Hunter Long

Boston College Adds Assistant Chris Markwood

Commenting: To sign up for Discus our new commenting system, just use your Twitter, Facebook or email to register and you are in, very easy and quick to sign up! To find the find comment section just look below the Around the Web section below this article and get chatting! We would love to hear your thoughts and have you join our community!

Follow Us on Social Media:

Twitter: AJBlack_BC, @BulletinBC

Subscribe to Our Free Youtube Channel: Click Here

Facebook: Click Here