Just a Minute: There Are No White Whales in Boston College Recruiting Class, but is That OK?
The 2024 National Early Signing Day proved to be a busy one for Boston College football and first year head coach Bill O'Brien.
There were no huge commitments - no four or five star players - but a plethora of three-star talent inked their National Letters of Intent to suit up for the Eagles next season. From afar, the Eagles' No. 54 ranked class in the nation might seem like a bit of a let down, but is that really the case?
The final tally for yesterday's crop of recruits was over 25. That's a solid number to build upon to begin with, and although it might not be very top heavy with talent, there's not a significant drop off, either. All except for two players, one of which is a punter, registered at least an 85 overall composite ranking according to 247 Sports.
For those unfamiliar with how rankings metrics work, there are very few five star players in each class. Typically, recruiting websites will award around 32 players with five star ratings, and those players are expected to be able to play at the collegiate level no matter where they land and have success early on. Four star players are in a similar boat - they're expected to be able to contribute early in their careers.
Three-star players, like what Boston College landed yesterday, are expected to be able to contribute heavily with a little bit of shaping. That's O'Brien's goal and sales pitch. He claimed repeatedly during the course of the recruiting cycle that his goal was to develop players and build upon a culture that he was trying to establish at BC, and he's delivered on that promise.
The only question now, though, is whether or not O'Brien and company's X's and O's are good enough to counteract some of the ACC's Jimmy's and Joe's. That's an answer nobody will have until this fresh crop of recruits hits campus this Spring.