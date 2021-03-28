Boston College Lands Commitment From '21 PWO WR Luke McLaughlin

Boston College added another player to their roster, as '21 preferred walk on Luke McLaughlin from Hudson (Ohio). He went to Twitter to make his announcement

"I want to thank my entire family for being there every step of the way," McLaughlin tweeted. "All of your support has meant the world to me and I love you guys so much. Thank you to all of my teammates and coaches for all of the endless memories and for pushing me to be my best. Also, coach Liv, I don't know where I would be without you and I am so thankful for everything you have done for me these past four years. Lastly, I want to thank God for giving me the opportunity to play football at the next level. With that being said, I am very excited to announce that I will be committing to Boston College."

McLaughlin spoke with BC Bulletin shortly after his commitment. "There were a lot of things that attracted me to BC," McLaughlin said. "There is a super bright future for this football team and I really wanted to be apart of that brotherhood." The senior had other walk on offers, but decided on Boston College for a variety of reasons. "The school spirit at BC is awesome and the campus is amazing. Academics are taken very seriously at Boston College which is also another factor that played into my decision."

He has yet to meet the staff due to the extended recruiting dead period, but is "excited" to meet his teammates and coaches this summer. Even as a walk on, McLaughlin has a lot of traits that Jeff Hafley and his staff covet in their players. "I was a two-time captain in high school, which is probably what I am most proud of so far," he told BC Bulletin. "BC fans can expect me to be extremely hard working and to be the best teammate possible."

As a wide receiver McLaughlin will be joining a room that is filled with talent. Kobay White, Zay Flowers, CJ Lewis, Ethon Williams, Jehlani Galloway, Taji Johnson and freshman Dante Reynolds all should be a factor at some point this season.

You can check out his HUDL film below:

Photo courtesy of BC Athletics/Anthony Garro