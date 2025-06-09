Latest Rankings for Boston College Football 2026 Recruiting Class
The Boston College football program picked up its 16th commitment from the class of 2026 on Monday morning with the addition of running back Sedric Addison, a three-star offensive prospect from Suwanee, Ga.
Addison is the second player to commit to Bill O’Brien, the Eagles’ head coach, in the last week. Safety Da’Jon Green—a product of Choctaw High School in Choctaw, Okla.—committed to BC on Saturday.
Many official visits to BC’s Chestnut Hill campus took place over this past weekend, giving prospective student-athletes an opportunity to meet with O’Brien and his staff, experience the setting of the program up close, and meet with some of BC’s current players.
Now that the full swing of official visits is over, for the time being, here is a look at how BC’s ‘26 recruiting class ranks nationally and among the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC).
1. 247Sports
247 lists BC at No. 24 in the country in class rankings for 2026 graduates. The average rating of the Eagles’ ‘26 class, which consists of one four-star and 12 three-star recruits, is 87.01, according to the site.
BC’s total points on 247’s scale—which is the sum of ratings of all the team’s commits where the best recruit is worth 100 percent of his rating value, the second-best recruit is worth nearly 100 percent of his rating value, down to the last recruit who is worth a small fraction of his rating value—is 171.68.
That figure determines the program’s overall ranking of No. 24, and 247 lists eight ACC schools ahead of BC on that scale.
2. On3
BC’s class of ‘26 ranks No. 41 in the nation on On3’s site as of Monday with an overall score of 86.994. The average ranking of all of BC’s recruits in the class is 86.05, according to the site.
There is also an average NIL value listed on On3, and the projection claims that BC’s NIL average for the 2026 class is $14.8 thousand. Similarly to 247, On3 lists eight teams higher than BC in its rankings for overall score.
3. Rivals
With an average star rating of 2.4, according to Rivals’ site, BC’s overall score for the class of 2026 is 840, which ranks No. 39 in the nation. Nine universities are ahead of the Eagles, according to Rivals, but across all three sites, those eight to nine schools are relatively the same—Stanford, Florida State, Syracuse, California, Southern Methodist (SMU), North Carolina, Louisville, Miami, and Clemson.
247 and On3 don’t consider Stanford’s recruiting class higher than BC’s, however.
4. ESPN
Craig Hubert of ESPN published his latest 2026 college football recruiting class rankings of the top 25 schools on May 29, just over a week ago, and BC landed at No. 22, which was the program’s previous ranking in Hubert’s last set.
Hubert listed offensive guard Marek Jin as BC’s top offensive prospect—Jin is the only ESPN 300 player in BC’s ‘26 recruiting class—and defensive end Mason Leak as the Eagles’ top defensive prospect.
“Bill O'Brien has injected new life into Boston College by returning the program to its local roots,” Hubert said. “That has continued so far in 2026, with most of BC's commits hailing from Massachusetts, Connecticut or New York. A key add from that Northeast footprint is Jin, an ESPN 300 OL. At their height, the Eagles built a reputation for developing NFL-caliber talent, particularly along the offensive line and on defense, and just recently had two offensive linemen drafted into the NFL. Jin, who played both ways in high school, fits that mold but projects to the offensive line, where he can be very productive with a nice blend of flexibility and mobility.”