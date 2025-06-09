Boston College Football Picks Up Commitment From '26 Running Back Sedric Addison
Boston College football has picked up its latest commitment from class of 2026 running back Sedric Addison.
The rising high school senior made the announcement in a social media post in the early morning hours of Monday.
“Committed to Boston College,” said Addison via X. “Thankful for my family, coaches, and most importantly, God, for making this possible.”
The 6-foot, 198-pound offensive weapon is a product of Peachtree Ridge High School in Suwanee, Ga. 247Sports has him rated as a three-star prospect and ranks No. 38 in running backs and No. 75 in the state of Ga.
Addison originally received an offer from Boston College earlier in the year on Feb. 23 and visited campus in the spring for a practice on April 7. He also had an official visit over the weekend.
He chose the Eagles over Kansas, Georgia Tech, Michigan State, Duke, UConn, Wake Forest, and more.
Addison is the second recruit to commit to Boston College in the last few days. The program also landed safety Da’Jon Green from Choctaw High School in Choctaw, Okla., on Saturday. He is also from the class of 2026.
With the addition of Addison, Boston College currently ranks No. 23 overall and No. 8 in the ACC in 247Sports’ class of 2026 recruiting rankings with 171.68 points.
2026 Football Commitments
- CB DJ Biggins, 6-foot-1, 170 lbs. - West Hartford, Connecticut (Committed 01/20/2025)
- CB Gerald Green, Jr., 6-foot-1, 175 lbs. - Staten island, New York (Committed 01/20/2025)
- DL Mac Fitzgerald, 6-foot-4, 250 lbs. - West Roxbury, Mass (Committed 07/25/2024)
- EDGE Mason Leak, 6-foot-5, 220 lbs. - Colchester, Connecticut (Committed 10/03/2024)
- EDGE Dominic Funke, 6-foot-3, 230 lbs. - Westwood, Mass. (Committed 01/15/2025)
- OL Marcelino Antunes, Jr., 6-foot-7, 285 lbs. - West Roxbury, Mass. (Committed 03/03/2024)
- OL Brady Bekkenhuis, 6-foot-6, 295 lbs. - Arlington, Mass. (Committed 08/03/2024)
- OL Dean Ruksnaitis, 6-foot-3, 270 lbs. - Easthampton, Mass. (Committed 07/25/2024)
- OL Marek Jin, 6-foot-3, 285 lbs. - Exeter, New Hampshire (Committed 04/09/2025)
- QB DJ Bordeaux, 6-foot-2, 195 lbs. - Parker, Colorado (Committed 04/14/2025)
- RB Billy Barrett, 5-foot-8, 185 lbs. - Mountain Lakes, New Jersey (Committed 04/14/2025)
- WR Alex Voss, 6-foot-3, 190 lbs. - Waxhaw, North Carolina (Committed 04/18/2025)
- ATH Steve Klein, 6-foot-2, 200 lbs. - Westwood, New Jersey (Committed 05/02/2025)
- TE William Vaughn, 6-foot-3, 225 lbs. - Kings Mountain, North Carolina (Committed 05/24/2025)
- S Da'Jon Green, 6-foot, 190 lbs. - Choctaw, Oklahoma (Committed 06/07/2025)
- RB Sedric Addison, 6-foot, 198 lbs. - Suwanee, Georgia (Committed 06/09/2025)