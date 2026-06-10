Boston College Football Adds Three-Star QB, ATH to 2027 Recruiting Class

To say that it has been a busy few days for the Boston College football program would be an understatement.

The Eagles landed three new 2027 commits on Monday in tight end Charlie Fowler, edge rusher Alex Johnson, and athlete Elijah Goins, who are all consensus three-star prospects, and they increased that number to six on Tuesday.

After the commitment of Franklon Evans, a 6-foot-2, 190-pound athlete from Lake Highlands in Dallas, Texas, BC also picked up cornerback Samajai Davis from Arlington High School (Arlington, Texas), along with quarterback Ben Rolapp from The Brunswick School (Greenwich, Ct.) — the latter of which is its first quarterback in the recruiting class.

Both Rolapp and Davis took an official visit to campus this past weekend.

“Excited to announce my commitment to [Boston College football,” Rolapp said in his commitment post on X. “Thank you to my friends, family, and coaches who have helped me along the way!”

Davis expressed a similar enthusiasm after finalizing his commitment decision.

“Let’s go Eagles!” he wrote.

Rolapp, who had 18 Division-I offers and is the No. 104-ranked quarterback in the nation, as well as the No. 9-ranked player from his state, per 247Sports, received an offer from BC on June 3 after Bill O’Brien watched him throw at a camp, and it did not take long for him to decide that he was a fit for the program.

The 6-foot-2, 215-pound gunslinger passed for 2,268 yards and 20 touchdowns while completing 129-of-191 of his passes last season, a year after he recorded 2,587 yards and 30 touchdowns through the air on a completion rate of 61.2 percent at Darien High School (Darien, Ct.) as a sophomore.

Rolapp is the son of PGA Tour Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Brian Rolapp, who stepped into the role in 2025 after spending 22 years with the National Football League (NFL), most recently serving as the NFL’s Chief Media and Business Officer. He has three siblings.

Davis, who produced 24 tackles, three tackles for loss, 19 pass break-ups, and two interceptions in his junior campaign, is one of five BC commits in the class that either play defensive back or are a defensive back/wide receiver hybrid.

An All-American track runner, he can reportedly run a 4.51 40-yard dash.

Davis received his offer from BC on April 28.

Boston College Football 2027 Recruiting Class:

S Jackson Tucker, 6-foot-2, 195 lbs. - Catholic Memorial, West Roxbury, Mass. (Committed 10/07/2024) ATH Zahir Mitchell, 5-foot-11, 180 lbs. - Milton Academy, Milton, Mass. (Committed 10/02/2025) IOL Hawken Anderson, 6-foot-4, 320 lbs. - Suffield Academy, Suffield, Conn. (Committed 02/15/2026) LB Will Mettee, 6-foot-1.5, 223 lbs. - Loyola Academy, Wilmette, Ill. (Committed 04/11/2026) WR Magnus Talma, 6-foot-0, 170 lbs. - Bishop Moore Catholic, Orlando, Fla. (Committed 04/23/2026) WR Armani Hill, 6-foot-2, 178 lbs. - Creekside, Fairburn, Ga. (Committed 05/05/2026) CB Jett Watson, 5-foot-11, 160 lbs. - Grayson, Loganville, Ga. (Committed 05/15/2026) LB/S Mamadee Sangaray, 6-foot-1, 200 lbs. - Iona Prep, New Rochelle, N.Y. (Committed 05/18/2026) LB Blaize Battaglia, 6-foot-1, 210 lbs. - Milton, Milton, Ga. (Committed 05/28/2026) TE CHarlie Fowler, 6-foot-6, 224 lbs. - Loyola Academy, Wilmette, Ill. (Committed 06/08/26) EDGE Alex Johnson, 6-foot-4, 225 lbs. - Catawba Ridge, Fort Mill, S.C. (Committed 06/08/26) ATH Elijah Goins, 6-foot-1, 180 lbs. - Dakota, Macomb, Mich. (Committed 06/08/2026) ATH Franklon Evans, 6-foot-2, 190 lbs. - Lake Highlands, Dallas, Texas (Committed 06/09/2026) ATH Samajai Davis, 6-foot-2, 170 lbs. - Arlington, Arlington, Texas (Committed 06/09/2026) QB Ben Rolapp, 6-foot-2, 215 lbs. - The Brunswick School, Greenwich, Ct. (Committed 06/09/2026)

Boston College Football 2028 Recruiting Class:

ATH Ramar Thomas, 6-foot-2, 185 lbs. - Catholic Memorial, West Roxbury, Mass. (Committed 01/19/2025)

Follow us on Twitter/X , Facebook , YouTube , Threads , Bluesky, and Instagram for the latest Boston College news.