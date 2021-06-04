'22 Timothy "Deuce" Spurlock First Recruit To Show Photos of Live Visit

Eagles have their one of visitors showing off pics after visit.

The first pictures of recruits visiting Boston College are starting to emerge, with '22 outside linebacker Timothy "Deuce" Spurlock II from Madison Academy (AL) tweeting that he had just completed his visit with the Eagles.

Recruiting has been held only virtually for the past fifteen months, but the dead period was lifted on June 1st that allowed recruits to fan out across the country to check out programs courting them. A number of recruits have already scheduled their official visits with the Eagles, but Spurlock is the first recruit to post photos from his visit.

BC Bulletin spoke with Spurlock shortly after his return from the trip. "It was a great visit," he said. "I liked everything I saw." The three star recruit also has offers from Mississippi State, Pitt, and Washington State.

"I talk to them everyday," he explained. "I talk to Coach (Sean) Duggan the most." The school and program has stuck out to the Alabama native. "The football team is a brotherhood and they are very close and also the academic part of the school is great. One of the best in the country."

