Boston College Basketball Guard Donald Hand Jr. Stands Firm on Being in Top 5 of ACC
Boston College men’s basketball guard Donald Hand Jr. has his mind set on two big goals for the upcoming season.
During the team’s 2024-25 campaign, the Virginia Beach, Va., native had a breakout season as he averaged 33.2 minutes, 15.7 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 1.3 assists per game in 31 starts.
The performance earned Hand Jr. the ACC Most Improved Player award and helped him receive a vote for the ACC Preseason Player of the Year Award.
At Boston College Basketball Media Day, Hand Jr. spoke on what it meant to receive that preseason vote while also emphasizing his main goal this season.
“It’s truly a blessing, but at the end of the day, I'm just trying to win here at BC,” said Hand Jr. “I’m trying to make it to the tournament. When you win, winning solves everything, so I'm just trying to be the best teammate I can be. Just trying to help BC get back to the tournament, so it’s truly a blessing to receive that vote.”
The junior also has some high expectations for the team this season.
At ACC Tipoff earlier in the month, Hand Jr. made a bold statement about where the Eagles will rank in the conference.
“Me and Coach Grant talked about this a couple of times, and I truly believe this is our breakout year right here,” said Hand Jr. at ACC Tipoff. “Last week I was at church and the pastor said ‘the storm doesn't last forever.’ Last year, a lot of people seen it as a storm and it wasn't a storm. It was like me, Fred [Payne], Jayden's [Hastings] first time in that position. Now, we know how it feels to be in big games. We know how it feels to play in tight games and this year it will be a different outcome because we know how it feels. This is our breakout year and I'll say it right here: We're going to be Top 5 in the ACC. I say it confidently.”
When asked about it at Media Day on Thursday, he stood firm on his comment.
“Oh, for sure,” said Hand Jr. “We fear nobody. I believe in all my guys. We all work hard, we all show up at 6:00 a.m... There's no difference. There are no differences in us. They put their shoes on, they put their jerseys on. So I'm standing 10 toes on that.”
Boston College opens its 2025-26 campaign at Florida Atlantic on Monday, Nov. 3. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. ET on ESPNU.