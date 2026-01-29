Where Boston College Baseball is Ranked in 2026 ACC Preseason Coaches Poll

The Boston College Eagles baseball program has been ranked last (No. 16 out of 16) in the 2026 ACC Baseball Preseason Coaches Poll, which the conference released Thursday afternoon.

The Eagles received 35 points, which sits six points behind California (41), and 10 behind Pittsburgh (45).

Georgia Tech was voted the 2026 ACC baseball preseason favorite by the league’s 16 coaches, collecting seven of the possible 16 first-place votes for a total of 237 points.

North Carolina came in second place by just one point (236) with six first-place votes, while Florida State (221 points) and Clemson (185 points) received one and two first-place votes, respectively.

Louisville (196 points) was the only team to represent the ACC in the College World Series last season, but the league has placed at least one team in each of the last 19 College World Series, and at least six teams in each of the last 21 NCAA tournaments.

Every team in the conference will open up their season on Friday, Feb. 13, with conference play scheduled to kick off on Friday, March 6.

2026 ACC Baseball Preseason Coaches Poll:

First-place votes in parenthesis

Georgia Tech, 237 points (7 first-place votes) North Carolina, 236 (6) Florida State, 221 (1) Louisville, 196 Clemson, 185 (2) NC State, 169 Virginia, 165 Miami, 159 Wake Forest, 145 Stanford, 99 Virginia Tech, 89 Notre Dame, 87 Duke, 67 Pitt, 45 California, 41 Boston College, 35

Boston College baseball schedule breakdown:

BC will start its season at the Puerto Rico Challenge on Feb. 13, where it will face Seton Hall, Houston, and Washington over a three-day period.

Our 2026 schedule is here‼️ pic.twitter.com/G7THUZ5uPD — Boston College Baseball (@BCBirdBall) November 24, 2025

After returning, the Eagles will hit the road to play La Salle on Feb. 20, Northwestern on Feb. 21, and Cornell on Feb. 22. BC’s home opener is against Merrimack on Feb. 24.

Boston College’s stand alone games are at UConn on March 10, vs. Sacred Heart on March 17, vs. UMass Lowell on March 18, vs. Maine on March 24, vs. Merrimack on March 25, at Northeastern on March 31, vs. Dartmouth on April 8, vs. UConn on April 15, vs. Maine on April 21, and at UMass Lowell on April 28.

The Eagles commence ACC play with a three-game set at Miami from March 6-8. Other conference series include at NC State from March 13-15, vs. Cal from March 20-22, vs. Virginia from March 27-29, at UNC from April 2-4, vs. Virginia Tech from April 10-12, vs. Duke from April 17-19, at Notre Dame from April 24-26, at Clemson from May 1-3, and vs. Georgia Tech from May 14-16.

The non-conference series include a three-game set at Florida Gulf Coast from Feb. 27-March 1, a two-game set at FIU from March 3-4, and a two-game set vs. NJIT from May 9-10.

The Eagles will also compete in the 2026 Beanpot on April 7 and 14.

