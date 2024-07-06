A New Weight Room Has Been Completed for the BYU Basketball Program
A new and improved weight room has been completed for the BYU basketball program. On Friday, BYU basketball director of strength and conditioning and sports science Michael Davie announced the completion of a nine-month project to upgrade the BYU basketball weight room. The weight room is inside the BYU basketball annex, replacing an old weight room that was in the same location. The basketball annex is a training facility next to the Marriott Center that was completed five years ago.
"[I've] been here the last nine months and been busy trying to transform the program into NBA facilities," Davie said. "We've been working on a new weight room for the last nine months, and [we're] really excited to show you what we have to offer. With the technology and just the equipment, and the variety of equipment we have to really train the guys in a range of different ways...we're excited to start training and using the facility and turning this into an NBA-caliber facility. We can really drive performance and start helping players prepare for the NBA, but also playing collegiate basketball at the highest level."
The basketball annex has completely changed the caliber of the facilities for the BYU basketball program. Prior to the construction of the annex, the basketball program worked out in an old weight room in the Smith Fieldhouse and practiced in the Richards Building. Jimmer Fredette even joked about being kicked out of the "RB" when he didn't have a wristband. BYU's investment in the annex helped them lure a coach of Kevin Young's caliber and it has helped Young attract the high-profile recruits that have signed with BYU.
You can check out a virtual tour of the annex from 2019.