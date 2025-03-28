Alabama Eliminates BYU Basketball, Shatters NCAA Tournament Record from Three
BYU basketball's run in the NCAA Tournament came to an end on Thursday night. Alabama shattered the NCAA Tournament record, making 25 threes and scoring 113 points. The previous record for threes made in the NCAA Tournament was 21, a record that stood for more than 30 years. It's just the second time ever that a team has made 20 or more threes in a tournament game.
The Cougars struggled to run Alabama off the three-point line throughout the game. It started by BYU going under on screens, a strategy that did not work in hindsight. Even after BYU adjusted their defensive scheme. Alabama was able to manufacture open looks from deep. In the end, Alabama put up a tournament record 51 threes. 77% of Alabama's field goal attempts were threes.
BYU had no answer for Alabama guards Mark Sears and Aden Holloway. Sears and Holloway combined for 16 threes on the game.
BYU was led by star Richie Saunders. Saunders scored 25 points on 10/14 shooting. Saunders was fantastic but the Cougars weren't able to string enough defensive stops to stay in the game.
Egor Demin had one of his best games of the season. Demin scored 15 points and added 7 assists.
For Kevin Young and BYU, Young's first year in Provo was a smashing success. The Cougars made it to the second weekend of the NCAA Tournament for just the third time in program history and the first time since 2011. The Cougars have pieces to build around on the roster as they welcome AJ Dynbasta to Provo. Additionally, BYU should have a lot of pull in the transfer portal.
Alabama advances to the Elite Eight where they will take on the winner of Duke-Arizona.