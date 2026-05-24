All BYU Basketball Transfers Have Found New Schools

Every transfer out of the BYU basketball program has landed at a new school. On Saturday, former BYU basketball wing Tyler Mrus committed to The Citadel. Mrus was the last BYU transfer to land a new home.

Mrus spent just one season at BYU after transferring in from Idaho. Mrus was brought to BYU to space the floor with his shooting. However, Mrus never established a role for himself. He averaged 9.6 minutes per game, 2.0 points per game, and 0.9 rebounds per game. He struggled to consistently knock down threes which prevented his playing time. He shot just 29.8% from three.

Where BYU Basketball Transfers Have Landed

In total, seven scholarship players transferred out of the program after last season. All seven have found new homes.

Aleksej Kostic - Northwestern

Sharpshooter Aleksej Kostic committed to Northwestern. Kostic, who started the last few games of the season for BYU, will play against BYU next season. The Cougars are scheduled to take on Northwestern in the Delta Center.

Kennard Davis - Missouri

Kennard Davis transferred out of the program after starting for BYU last season. Davis will return to his home state of Missouri to play for the Missouri Tigers. Davis spent the first two years of his career at Southern Illinois.

Abdullah Ahmed - UMass

Abdullah Ahmed was a coveted player when he picked BYU over the likes of Houston last season. Ahmed enrolled midseason and played a reserve role. Ahmed entered the transfer portal after half of a season at BYU and landed at UMass.

Dominique Diomande - Pitt

Dominique Diomande will be playing for his third school in three years. Diomande came to BYU via Wasington last season. Now, he will go from the Big 12 to the ACC where he will suit up for the Pitt Panthers.

Xavion Staton - Oregon State

Xavion Staton came to BYU as a decorated recruit. His lone season in Provo was derailed by injury. Staton appeared in just nine games for BYU, averaging 0.6 points per game.

KJ Perry - Fresno State

KJ Perry never suited up for BYU. He joined the team midseason but he was not cleared to play. Perry then transferred to Fresno State after the season. On social media, Perry claimed that Fresno State increased his NIL/revenue share pay compared to what BYU was offering.

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