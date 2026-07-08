Lithuanian Prospect Dovydas Buika Commits to BYU

BYU continues to fill out the rest of its roster, landing a commitment from Lithuanian prospect Dovydas Buika. The 19-year-old becomes the Cougars' fourth addition of the offseason, joining Tyler Betsey, Collin Chandler, and Jake Wahlin.

Buika arrives in Provo after spending nearly his entire career in the Zalgiris Kaunas system. Last season, he spent significant time on loan at BC Jonava Hipocredit in the Lithuanian Basketball League (LKL), appearing in 21 games and averaging 3.5 points, 1.9 rebounds, and 1.5 assists in 14.4 minutes per contest.

Buika has been on the radar of NCAA programs for a while and took visits to Arizona and Illinois last fall. A big part of that has to do with his career experience and development.

Over the past few years, Buika has played on some of basketball’s biggest stages. He made his EuroLeague debut in February 2025 against ALBA Berlin, competed in the EuroLeague Next Generation Tournament, and represented Lithuania at the FIBA U18 European Championship.

He was also invited to participate in the NBA’s Basketball Without Borders, a camp for the top prospects around the world, in 2024 and 2025.

During his time in the Zalgiris Kaunas system, he was teammates with Aleksas Bieliauskas (South Carolina), Thomas Bassong (Mississippi State), and Matas Vokietaitis (Texas), as well as former NBA players Lonnie Walker IV, Nigel Williams-Goss, and Isaiah Wong.

At 6'6", Buika can play as a guard and wing, making him a versatile option for Kevin Young on the floor. He is comfortable handling the ball and has shown flashes of being a playmaker. Although his perimeter shooting hasn’t been as consistent, he can also play off the ball.

Buika has an ability to create his own shot as well, an area that will be interesting to see grow as his career progresses. That was on full display during the FIBA U18 European Championship last summer, where he averaged 12 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 4.9 assists. He scored 26 points against Latvia during the event, going 5/11 from three.

With a BYU roster that has a lot of guard and wing depth, Buika will work to earn his spot in the rotation and hope to start contributing when the season begins. He has strong potential to be a key piece for the Cougars who can fill different roles. His experience so far gives him a nice foundation to build off of as he continues to develop.

You can watch his highlights below.