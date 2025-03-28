An Early Look at the 2025-2026 BYU Basketball Roster Heading Into the Transfer Window
The BYU basketball season officially ended on Thursday night when the Cougars were eliminated by Alabama. The upcoming BYU basketball season will be one of the most anticipated BYU basketball seasons ever. The Cougars will welcome AJ Dybansta to Provo, the top recruit in the country. In this article, we'll take a way-too-early look at the 2025-2026 BYU basketball roster.
Departing Players
BYU will lose four seniors to graduation.
- Mawot Mag - Graduation
- Fousseyni Traore - Graduation
- Trey Stewart - Graduation
- Trevin Knell - Graduation
Pending Decisions
A pair of BYU players will be deciding between turning pro and returing to college for another season. Egor Demin and Richie Saunders are potential NBA Draft picks.
- Richie Saunders - Senior
- Egor Demin - Sophomore
Kanon Catchings came into the season with NBA Draft buzz, but considering is limited role as a freshman, it seems unlikely that he will enter the NBA Draft in 2025.
Returning Players
Eight scholarship players have eligibility remaining. Most will return to BYU and some will likely enter the transfer portal.
- Dallin Hall - Senior
- Keba Keita - Senior
- Mihailo Boskovic - Senior
- Dawson Baker - Senior
- Elijah Crawford - Sophomore
- Kanon Catchings - Sophomore
- Brody Kozlowski - Sophomore
- Khadim Mboup - Freshman
- Towsend Tripple - Junior
- Max Triplett - Senior
- Jared McGregor - Senior
Incoming Players
The story of the offseason will be the arrival of AJ Dybansta. Dybansta is the favorite to be the top overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft.
- AJ Dybansta - Freshman
- Xavion Staton - Freshman
Depending on how many players turn pro and enter the transfer portal, BYU will have anywhere from 2-6 scholarships to use in the transfer portal.