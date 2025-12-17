Big Three Leads BYU to Dominant Win Over Pacific

On Tuesday night, BYU basketball hosted former WCC foe Pacific. The Cougars dominated Pacific from start to finish in a 93-57 win, led by their big three of Richie Saunders, AJ Dybansta, and Rob Wright.

All of Saunders, Dybansta, and Wright scored 22 points or more. According to BYU game notes, it's the first time BYU has had three players score 20 or more points in the same game since TJ Haws, Yoeli Childs, and Jake Toolson did it in 2020.

The Cougars have three players with 20-plus in the same game for the first time since February 20, 2020 against Santa Clara (TJ Haws 28, Yoeli Childs 22, Jake Toolson 20). #BYUHoops #GoCougs — BYU Game Notes (@BYUGameNotes) December 17, 2025

It wasn't just their scoring, either. Those three combined for 69 points, 19 rebounds, 13 steals, and 9 assists.

Freshman superstar AJ Dybansta had his first career double. Dybansta had 23 points and 10 rebounds. Dybansta has now scored 20+ points in four consecutive games. He is the first BYU player to do that since Tyler Haws in 2015.

AJ Dybantsa is the first Cougar to score 20-plus in four straight games since Tyler Haws in January 2015.#BYUHoops #GoCougs — BYU Game Notes (@BYUGameNotes) December 17, 2025

Dybansta has the ability to score seemingly anytime he wants to score. Where he has really made progress is on the glass. Dybansta's rebounding has really elevated BYU's overall efforts on the boards. He also threw down a highlight dunk in the second half. Dybansta looks absolutely worthy of being the top pick in the upcoming NBA Draft.

After a slow start to the second half, BYU's lead was trimmed to nine with 14 minutes remaining in the game. The Cougars then went on a 36-7 run over the next 10 minutes to put the game way out of reach.

Richie Saunders managed to score 24 points on just 7 shot attempts. Saunders was able to get to the free throw line 12 times. He was 11/12 from the free throw line. Saunders has proved to be a perfect compliment to Dybansta and Wright. He doesn't need to be a high-volume shooter to be a high-volume scorer.

Portland had no answer for Rob Wright's quickness. Wright was able to get to the rim at will. Wright finished with 22 points, 5 rebounds, and 4 assists.

BYU also got a nice spark off the bench from Tyler Mrus. Mrus scored 15 points on just 4 shots. He was 4/4 from the three-point line and he was 3/3 from the free throw line. The Cougars need more scoring punch off the bench and Mrus could be the guy to provide that.

BYU will be back in action on Saturday night against Abilene Christian. That game will be broadcast on TNT.

