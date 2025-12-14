The Top Five Dunks from BYU's Blowout Win Over UC Riverside

For the first time in over a month, BYU was back in the Marriott Center on Saturday night. The Cougars dominated UC Riverside 100-53 in a game that was full of highlight-worthy dunks. The Cougars showed off their athletic roster with highlight-worthy plays coming from all levels of the roster. In this article, we will rank the top five dunks from BYU's blowout win.

5. Khadim Mboup goes coast-to-coast

Khadim Mboup had his first career double-double on Saturday night. He put an exclamation point on his performance with a rim-rocking dunk in the closing minutes. Mboup took the ball himself and got to the rim. Mboup has become a really quality backup big behind Keba Keita.

4. Mboup Oop

In the second half, Aj Dyansta found Khadim Mboup in transition for an Mboup-oop. The pass wasn't perfect from Dybansta, either. Mboup had to go up and get it, and he did. Dybansta gets a lot of attention for his scoring ability - and for good reason - but he is a gifted distributor as well.

3. AJ Dybansta takes it himself

AJ Dybansta was terrific once again on Saturday night. Dybansta scored 26 points and he added 8 rebounds and 7 assists. In the opening minutes of the game, Dybansta showed off his isolation ability. Dybansta used a quick hesitation move, got the baseline, then flushed it home for two. Dybansta is nearly unstoppable when he attacks the rim.

2. Rob Wright alley-oop to Dominique Diomande

Dominique Diomande would have been the best athlete on most teams in BYU basketball history. On a team with as many gifted athletes as the 2025-2026 BYU basketball team, he gets lost in the shuffle at times. Diomande made his mark on Saturday night with an alley-oop dunk courtesy of a Rob Wright lob.

Diomande cut to the rim and Wright found him with a perfect pass.

1. Richie lob to AJ Dybansta

Picture-perfect transition basketball was on display when Richie Saunders found AJ Dybansta for an alley-oop dunk. Dybansta gave the ball up to Saunders, who returned the favor and gave it back to Dybansta for the highlight slam. Dybansta's head was at the rim on this dunk.

It's still hard to believe that AJ Dybansta is in a BYU uniform doing what he is doing. He is the most gifted basketball player to ever suit up for the Cougars.

