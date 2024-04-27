BYU Basketball is a Finalist for Texas Tech Transfer Pop Isaacs
BYU basketball is in the top three for four-star Texas Tech transfer Pop Isaacs. Isaacs, who has two years of eligibility remaining, is down to Creighton, St. Jonn's, and BYU according to Jeff Goodman. Isaacs is coming off a sophomore campaign where he led the Red Raiders in scoring. He averaged 15.8 points per game, 3.5 assists per game, and 3.2 rebounds per game. After the season, he was named to the All-Big 12 Third Team.
BYU fans witnessed first hand Isaacs' ability to fill up the stat sheet. In January, Isaacs led a Texas Tech comeback win over BYU. In that game, he scored 32 points and he added 4 assists and 5 rebounds.
In the Big 12 tournament, BYU struggled to contain Isaacs again. He scored 22 points and managed to keep BYU at arm's length from start to finish.
His efficiency was a concern at times. When he was on, he was one of the best scorers in the country. When he went cold, he was very inefficient. By the end of the season, he averaged 35% from the floor and 29% from three. He was, however, tasked with creating a lot of offense for Texas Tech. Perhaps being paired alongside Dallin Hall would allow his offensive efficiency to take a step forward.
Isaacs has connections to BYU, and that's probably why BYU is a finalist among the many high-profile schools that have recruited Isaacs. Isaacs spent two years in Utah in high school at Wasatch Academy. He was teammates with now BYU players Richie Saunders and Fousseyni Traore.
If BYU is able to beat out Creighton and St. John's, Isaacs is exactly what BYU needs on the court. Off the court, BYU and new head coach Kevin Young will have to be thorough in their evaluation of Isaacs. A civil lawsuit was recently dismissed that accused Isaacs of sexual misconduct on their trip to the Bahamas last year. Given BYU's honor code and affiliation with the church, they will have to weigh those allegations and the implications of bringing Isaacs to BYU.
BYU's roster is beginning to take shape. BYU will look to fill out the final spots on the roster over the next few weeks.