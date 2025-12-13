For the first time in over a month, BYU basketball will be back in the Marriott Center on Saturday night. The Cougars will host UC Riverside in what will be the first of four consecutive home games for BYU. Below is all the information you need to watch the game.

How to Watch BYU Basketball vs UC Riverside

Time: 7:00 PM Mountain Time

Date: Saturday, December 13th, 2025

Channel: ESPN+

Radio: BYU Radio & KSL News Radio (102.7 FM / 1160 AM in Utah)

What's At Stake

Coming off a string of game where BYU as looking to stack quality wins on its resume, now the Cougars are looking to avoid any blemishes on its resume before conference play. The Cougars, coming off a wild win over Clemson, are looking to get a win over a bad UC Riverside team. The Highlanders are 5-5 on the season and they are ranked 250th in KenPom.

BYU is currently 8-1 on the season with wins over Clemson, Dayton, Villanova, Miami, and Wisconsin. The lone loss came in a narrow 86-84 loss to the UConn Huskies.

What the Analytics Say

KenPom, the industry leader in predictive college basketball analytics, gives BYU a 99% chance to win this game. KenPom projects the final score to be 90-62 in favor of the Cougars.

KenPom currently ranks BYU as the 11th best team in college basketball. UC Riverside ranks 250th in the same rankings. BYU's adjusted offensive efficiency is 7th nationally and their adjusted defensive efficiency is 16th nationally. BYU has too many weapons to not be an explosive offense. Therefore, the Cougars will go as far as their defense will take them. If BYU is able to make it tough on opposing offenses, they could get a lot of results like the one a few weeks ago against Wisconsin. BYU can score with the best of the best in college basketball, but their ceiling will depend on their defense.

UC Riverside ranks 199th in offensive efficiency and 289th in defensive efficiency. This is a bad matchup for the Highlanders. They are coming off an 88-84 win over Cal Poly.

ESPN BPI is slightly less bullish on BYU's chances. BPI gives BYU a 98.7% chance to beat the Highlanders.

Oddsmakers currently favor BYU by 34.5 points as of Saturday morning.

More BYU Coverage