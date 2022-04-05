Skip to main content

BYU Basketball Guard Hunter Erickson Enters Transfer Portal

The former Timpview standout has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal

On Tuesday, BYU basketball guard Hunter Erickson entered the NCAA Transfer Portal after two seasons at BYU. Erickson appeared in 19 games for the Cougars last season and he averaged 1.1 points and 0.4 assists in 6.2 minutes per game. Verbal Commits was the first outlet to report the news.

In his two seasons at BYU, Erickson appeared in 27 games and averaged 5.2 minutes per game.

Erickson signed with BYU as part of its 2018 recruiting class out of Timpview High School. As a senior at Timpview, Erickson averaged 22.6 points per game named 5A First-Team All State by the Deseret News. After graduating high school, Erickson left to serve a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Charlotte, North Carolina. Erickson was one of the last players on BYU's roster who originally signed with Dave Rose out of high school.

Erickson will likely seek a transfer destination where he can see more playing time.

Hunter Erickson is the second scholarship player to enter the transfer portal in the last week. A few days ago, BYU guard Nate Hansen entered the NCAA Transfer Portal. Like Erickson, Nate Hansen prepped at Timpview and signed with BYU when Dave Rose was the head coach.

History suggests that head coach Mark Pope will likely use the transfer portal to find replacements for both Erickson and Hansen in the coming months.

