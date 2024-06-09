BYU Basketball Has Two Scholarships Left to Fill
It's been a busy couple of weeks since new BYU basketball coach Kevin Young took over the program. When Young took the job, only four scholarship players were secured for next season. Now, BYU has 11 scholarships filled with two spots to to go. During media availability last week, Young said he plans to fill all 13 scholarships. Today, we're looking at who's coming into the BYU basketball program, who's returning to the program, and how many scholarships are left.
To start, there are six scholarship players from last season will be on the roster again next season.
- Trey Stewart
- Richie Saunders
- Trevin Knell
- Dawson Baker
- Dallin Hall
- Fousseyni Traore
Getting Dallin Hall and Richie Saunders back after they entered the transfer portal was massively important for BYU next season. With those two returning, BYU has the chance to build off of last season instead of starting from scratch.
Five scholarship newcomers are committed and will be added to the roster.
- Keba Keita - Transfer from Utah
- Brody Kozlowski - 2024 Signee
- Elijah Crawford - 2024 Signee
- Egor Demin - 2024 Commit
- Mawot Mag - Transfer from Rutgers
Utah transfer Keba Keita could slide into the starting lineup right away. Corner Canyon signee Brody Kozlowski, who originally signed with USC, was the first high school commit of the Kevin Young era. Kozlowski could play the stretch four position given his size and shooting ability.
Mawot Mag comes to BYU with one year of eligibility remaining. Mag is one of the better defenders in college basketball and will provide a major boost to the BYU defense.
Egor Demin, a projected 2025 lottery pick, is one of the biggest pickups in the history of BYU sports. Demin is too talented not to be in the rotation as a true freshman.
Elijah Crawford, in any other recruiting class, would probably be the gem of the class. Instead, he's included in a list of coveted recruits to pick BYU. He has the potential to be the point guard of the future for BYU.
In total, BYU has 11 scholarships filled for next season and 2 more to go. Like they did last year, BYU doesn't have to fill all 13 scholarships.
As of this writing, one of BYU's top targets in 2024 prospect Kanon Catchings. Catchings, who has NBA potential, will visit BYU after being released from his NLI with Purdue.