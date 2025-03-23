BYU Basketball Holds on for Wild Victory Over Wisconsin, Advances to Sweet 16
For just the second time since 1981 and the first time since 2011, BYU basketball is moving onto the Sweet 16. The Cougars held on for a wild 91-89 victory over Wisconsin. The Cougars led from start to finish and got one final stop to hold on for the win.
Words really can't describe the intensity of this game down the stretch. The Cougars were in control of the game with two minutes remaining, leading by 10, when Dawson Baker was called for a flagrant foul. The call gave Wisconsin two free throws and the ball and suddenly the Badgers were back in the game.
After that point, BYU was clinging on for dear life. Wisconsin star John Tonje was brilliant down the stretch, hitting shot after shot to trim down the lead. A pair of untimely turnovers by BYU's point guards took the situation from under control to under duress.
With 13 seconds remaining, BYU had a 91-89 lead and Wisconsin had the ball. The Cougars needed one final stop and BYU star defender Mawot Mag was tasked with defending Tonje on the final possession. Mag was brilliant, contesting Tonje's shot and forcing an airball. Keba Keita grabbed the rebound and sent the outlet pass to Trey Stewart who dribbled out the clock and sealed the win.
Mag cemented himself in BYU lore with that defensive stop on Tonje. That play will be replayed for years to come.
BYU was the better team throughout, leading from start to finish. It was one of the best performances by a BYU team in program history. It was the first time BYU has beaten a single-digit seed in the NCAA Tournament since 1991.
The Cougars were led by star Richie Saunders. Saunders was simply unstoppable at times, scoring 25 points on 9/16 shooting. Saunders also had a game-high six offensive boards. Saunders consistently produced when BYU needed to stop Wisconsin runs.
Trevin Knell had a major impact on the game, especially in the second half. Knell scored 14 points on 4/6 shooting from three. As Wisconsin was trying to cut into BYU's lead, Knell's threes helped keep the Badgers at arm's length throughout the second half. That proved to be critical, as BYU needed every bit of margin down the stretch.
Egor Demin didn't have his most efficient shooting performance, but he did drill a deep three from the logo with 2:34 remaining that nearly put the game away. If not for the turnovers and flagrant foul down the stretch, that would have been the dagger that ended Wisconsin's season. He was really good as a rebounder and a distributor of the basketball. Demin finished with eight rebounds and eight assists.
BYU starting center Keba Keita had another great performance against the Badgers. Wisconsin did not have anyone to match Keita's athleticism in the paint. Keita finished with 10 points, 6 rebounds, 3 blocks, and 2 steals.
Dawson Baker was efficient off the bench, scoring eight points on five shots. The BYU bench was the difference in this game. BYU's bench outscored the Wisconsin bench 24-3.
With the win, BYU will play next Thursday in the Sweet 16 against the winner of Alabama-Saint Mary's. BYU was a trendy pick to make a run in the tournament, and the Cougars are proving to play in the tournament like they did to end the regular season.
BYU head coach Kevin Young has made history in his first season as BYU's head coach.