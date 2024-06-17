BYU Basketball Officially Signs Top International Guard Egor Demin
BYU basketball continues to make headlines with its latest recruiting success. On Monday, the Cougars announced that they had officially signed international basketball player Egor Demin, marking one of the most significant signings in BYU’s history.
In the announcement, Kevin Young emphasized that Demin is a perfect fit for BYU: “We are thrilled that Egor and his family are joining us at BYU,” Young said. “He is a special talent with an extremely bright future, and he plays the game the right way. At 6-foot-9, his passing, playmaking and shooting will fit seamlessly into our style of play. Egor has proven himself among the best prospects in Europe in recent years. We look forward to helping him grow and develop on and off the court.”
Demin, a standout for Real Madrid in Europe, is projected to be a top-10 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, according to ESPN's latest mock draft. Standing at 6’8”, Demin’s size and skill set make him an incredible addition to BYU. He is skilled at handling the ball, distributing, creating offense, and shooting from beyond the arc. His ability to play multiple positions and his well-rounded offensive game have made him a highly sought-after prospect globally. Demin chose BYU over offers from Illinois and Arkansas, among others.
Demin’s signing not only boosts BYU’s roster but also aligns with Kevin Young’s goal of creating an NBA pipeline at BYU. Since his arrival, Young has focused on recruiting top talent to Provo. Young’s NBA background and proven track record in player development were likely pivotal in attracting Demin to BYU.
Another important aspect of Demin’s signing is the alleviation of concerns regarding his eligibility for admission. International players often face hurdles in meeting NCAA and university requirements, but the signing announcement is evidence that the admissions process went smoothly.
Demin is expected to make an immediate impact on the court for BYU. Given his talent and potential, he is likely to be a one-and-done player, meaning he could declare for the NBA Draft after just one season at BYU.
Kevin Young’s approach and recruiting prowess are quickly transforming BYU into a destination for elite basketball talent. With Egor Demin signed, the future looks bright for the Cougars as they continue to build toward championship contention.