BYU Basketball Reportedly Hosting Tanner Toolson for Visit
BYU basketball is hosting a familiar name on campus this weekend, according to a report from Sam Kaysey or 247HSHoops. Tanner Toolson, who signed with BYU before transferring to UVU, will be on campus for a visit in Provo before taking visits to Iowa and Utah State.
Toolson is very familiar with BYU. He signed with the Cougars out of high school over offres from Utah, Utah State, and Boise State. After returning home from his mission, Toolson appeared in six games as a true freshman for BYU. He entered the transfer portal after that season and ended up down the road at UVU.
The 6'5 guard spent two years at UVU before entering the transfer portal. He is coming off a breakout sophomore season where he averaged 13.3 points per game. He led UVU to the conference championship game where they fell short of an NCAA Tournament bid. He had 28 points and 8 rebounds in the conference championship game against Grand Canyon.
Over three conference games, Toolson averaged 20.7 points and 6.0 rebounds per game.
Toolson could be a nice addition to BYU's roster. He could bring elite shooting to a team that currently features really good isolation players. If Toolson was added to the roster, he would get a lot of open looks as teams focus their attention on players like AJ Dybansta, Rob Wright, and Richie Saunders (assuming he returns for one more season).