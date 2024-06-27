BYU Basketball Reportedly Set to Host Kansas and Arizona in Conference Play
On Thursday, the Big 12 is set to unveil the 2024-2025 men's basketball schedule. A few hours before the release, Jon Rothstein reported on the conference schedules for Arizona, Kansas, and Iowa State. According to Rothstein, BYU basketball will host both Kansas and Arizona this season - two of the most storied programs in college basketball.
BYU and Kansas will only play each other once in conference play. That matchup will take place in Provo. Last year, those two teams met in Kansas where BYU handed the Jayhawks their only home loss of the season. That was BYU's first win over Kansas since 1960.
BYU will play a home-and-home against Arizona. Arizona is one of five Big 12 teams that BYU will play twice in 2024-2025. It's safe to assume Utah will be another team that BYU will play twice next season.
BYU will only play Iowa State once. That game will take place in Ames. BYU and Iowa State split the two-game series last year with both teams winning at home.
The Big 12 conference schedule will feature 20 total games. Every Big 12 team will play each other at least once. There will be five teams that BYU will only play at home (one of those is Kansas), there will be five teams that BYU will only play on the road (Iowa State), and five teams that BYU will play twice (Arizona and likely Utah).
The rest of the Big 12 conference schedule will be unveiled at 9 AM Mountain Time on Thursday. Stay tuned for more updates on the Big 12 schedule throughout the day.