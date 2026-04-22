BYU Basketball Roster Needs as the Transfer Portal Closes

On Tuesday, the tranfser portal closed for all college basketball players. Now that the portal window is in the rearview mirror, BYU's 2026-2027 men's basketball roster is beginning to take shape. While players can no longer enter the transfer portal, transfers can still commit to their schools of choice if they entered the portal during the transfer window.

BYU still has a few roster needs to fill.

1. A Starting Big Man

BYU's most glaring need at this point is a starting big man.

BYU was bounced in the first round of the NCAA Tournament because they didn't have a big man to counter Texas big man Matas Vokietaitis. The Cougars were either undersized at that position (Keba Keita, Khadim Mboup), unproductive (Abdullah Ahmed), or unavailable (Xavion Staton).

The Cougars need a starting big man that can either disrupt opposing offenses with size or score on the offensive end. At this point, BYU doesn't have a true center on its roster. That will change over the next few months, but until the need is filled, it is the most obvious need for Kevin Young and his staff.

A dynamic 7-footer could be the difference between another first round exit or a run in the tournament.

2. A Backup Center

Xavion Staton entered the transfer portal when it opened. He committed to Oregon State shortly after entering. Then, Abdullah Ahmed entered the portal a few days later. Even if Staton was on the roster next season, he wouldn't be ready to be a full-time starter in the Big 12. However, he would have provided some depth. Same goes for Ahmed.

As of this writing, BYU will need to add a backup center to play some important minutes behind the starter.

3. Depth at the Guard Spots

BYU is scheduled to return Nate Pickens and Dawson Baker. Both Pickens and Baker are coming off season-ending injuries. If they are healthy, BYU will have some solid depth at the guard spots. However, it's risky to assume that both players will be available. After all, Baker is going to be 10 months removed from an ACL injury when the season begins.

Adding one more backup-quality guard would go a long way in helping BYU avoid the depth issues that it experienced last season. BYU will start Rob Wright III, Collin Chandler, and Bruce Branch III. It's the depth behind those three that is in question.