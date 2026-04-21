After two seasons at Kentucky, Collin Chandler has found his way to BYU. The 6'5" guard from Farmington, Utah took a significant leap as a sophomore, averaging 9.7 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 2.3 assists. He was third on the team in scoring.

Having watched how Kevin Young developed Richie Saunders, there is plenty of buzz about what Chandler can become in Provo. Though Saunders posted similar sophomore numbers, the two were distinctly different players at that stage.

Shooting Profile and Play Style

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Although Chandler can use his athleticism to get to the rim, he spent the majority of last season as a perimeter-oriented player. 68% of his field goal attempts were threes, most of them above the break, though he also hit a solid number of corner triples.

He rarely attempted midrange shots and didn't attack the rim frequently, with just 32% of his total field goal attempts coming from those areas. When he did get there, most of his scoring came in transition.

He ranked in the 83rd percentile in points scored on fast breaks, with 21% of his total points coming that way. He loves to score above the rim and can throw it down with authority.

Saunders' style of play as a sophomore was a bit more well-rounded. 54% of his shots were in the paint (33% came at the rim) and 46% were threes. By contrast, this season Saunders took 56% of his field goals from beyond the arc, with two-point attempts accounting for just 44%.

As Chandler's game continues to develop, his shot diet will likely grow more balanced. Expect his three-point volume to dip as his attempts inside the arc increase.

Efficiency and Offensive Production

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Chandler was one of the best three-point shooters in the country this season, connecting on 41% of his triples (73/178). In SEC play, he shot a blistering 46%, which ranked second in the conference, and across 19 Quad 1 games he still managed to hit 40% from three.

He is great in catch-and-shoot situations and can also create a bit of separation for himself to knock down perimeter shots.

His overall efficiency was equally impressive. Chandler posted an effective field goal percentage of 58% (91st percentile), which was driven in large part by his three-point volume, though significant by any measure.

Scoring in the paint remains his most glaring weakness. He shot just 5/26 (19%) in the key this season. He struggled in the midrange as well, going 4/14 (29%). Both will be areas of focus this offseason.

At the rim, however, it was a different story. He scored 74% of his attempts there, though most came in transition and nearly half of his makes were dunks.

An underrated part of Chandler's game is his passing. He averaged 2.3 assists per game. He had six games with four or more assists and 15 games with three or more. Chandler set a career-high with eight assists against NC Central. He also dished five assists in Kentucky's NCAA Tournament opener against Santa Clara.

One area that may get overlooked is his impact in clutch moments. In five games this season where Chandler made a big play for Kentucky in the final five minutes of a close game, the Wildcats went 4-1.

Against Tennessee, he drilled a three with 47 seconds left to push Kentucky's lead to 66-60. Later in the year, he scored seven points and added three assists in the final five minutes against South Carolina to seal the win. He also assisted Otega Oweh's game-tying layup with nine seconds left against Santa Clara.

Defensive Impact and Limitations

Chandler grades pretty well as a defender with real upside on that end of the floor. He averaged 1.2 steals per game (82nd percentile) and recorded at least two steals in 11 games, including three of his final four games at Kentucky.

He also ranked in the 74th percentile for personal foul efficiency. In other words, he was pretty good at defending without fouling.

This season, Chandler averaged 2.8 rebounds and ranked in the 41st percentile for defensive rebound percentage. As a sophomore, Saunders averaged 4.1 rebounds and ranked in the 84th percentile for defensive rebound percentage.

If Chandler wants to have a similar all-around impact as Saunders, improving on the glass and continuing to develop more of a motor will be key.

Although he is not considered to be an elite defender and can get beat off the dribble at times, he is above average and has the physical tools to continue developing and disrupting offenses consistently.

Fit in BYU's System

So how will Coach Young utilize Chandler next season?

The most obvious fit is as a high-volume perimeter shooter — one of the primary reasons Young recruited him. But Chandler has the skill set and potential to be far more than a three-point specialist. To take that next step with his game, he’ll need to get better at scoring at all three levels.

With 68% of his made field goals this season being assisted, Young will push Chandler to create more of his own offense and use his athleticism to attack the rim more aggressively. He had a few big time dunks this season that should be a sign of things to come in Provo.

His passing ability also makes him a natural fit in Young's system, where he can create good spacing and keep the offense flowing.

On the other end, Young will challenge him to keep building defensively. The foundation is clearly there. Now it's about taking another leap.

For an in-depth look at Chandler's game, you can watch his full season highlights below.