BYU Basketball Signee Brooks Bahr Has Returned Home From His Mission

A BYU basketball signee has returned home from his mission and is ready to "get to work." 2024 BYU signee Brooks Bahr is home from his mission and will be on the BYU basketball roster next season.

Bahr signed with BYU in the 2024 recruiting class when Mark Pope was the head coach for the Cougars. Now, he will play for Kevin Young. Bahr committed to BYU over competing offers from nearly 30 schools, including the likes of USC, Utah, Wake Forest, Nebraska, Northwestern, Oklahoma State, and Utah State among others.

Bahr, listed at 6'4, is a combo guard that prefers to attack the rim. From there, he either distributes to teammates or finishes around the rim. He can also space the floor and knock down threes. He is a competitive, left-handed guard with the potential to provide depth next season and contribute more down the road once he shakes the mission rust.

Updated BYU Basketball Roster

BYU has filled 11 spots on the roster for next season. BYU will be active in the transfer portal to fill the remaining spots. The biggest remaining need for BYU is size. The Cougars will need both a starting big man and a backup.

Rob Wright III Brody Kozlowski Khadim Mboup Nate Pickens Dawson Baker Collin Chandler - Kentucky transfer Tyler Betsey - Syracuse transfer Jake Wahlin - Clemson transfer Bruce Branch III - High school signee Dean Rueckert - High school signee Brooks Bahr - Returned missionary

After some time in the transfer portal, Rob Wright III returned to BYU for his junior season.

The Cougars have added three transfers, all from the Power Five ranks. Kentucky transfer Collin Chandler headlines the group. Chandler comes to BYU to be an immediate starter. Jake Wahlin and Tyler Betsey will contribute for the Cougars as well. Betsey will be a three-point specialist and Wahlin will provide positional size at 6'10. Wahlin can also initiate offense and distribute.

Dawson Baker would need to apply for another year of eligibility to be eligible for next season. Nate Pickens, who originally came to BYU to be a backup point guard last year, never played due to an injury. Pickens will be the backup to Rob Wright III if he is healthy. Brody Kozlowski's career has also been limited by injuries. Khadim Mboup is the only player on this list that was available all season. Mboup will be a contributor once again next season.