BYU Basketball's Kevin Young Linked to Chicago Bulls Job

NBA teams continue to have serious interest in BYU basketball head coach Kevin Young. This time, it's the Chicago Bulls. ESPN NBA reporter Jamal Collier reported that the Bulls have had "early conversations" with Young about their head coaching vacancy.

The Chicago Bulls are casting a wide net for their head coaching search, which includes interest and early conversations with BYU coach Kevin Young, sources told ESPN. — Jamal Collier (@JamalCollier) May 30, 2026

When Kevin Young left the NBA to come to BYU, he was the lead assistant for the Phoenix Suns and one of the top assistant coaches in the NBA. He reportedly turned down the opportunity to be the head coach of the Brooklyn Nets to come to BYU.

Last season, Young was linked to the Phoenix Suns job, the same organization where he was a lead assistant for a few years. Young was coming off a run to the Sweet 16, and he signed an extension with BYU instead of returning to the NBA.

It remains to be seen if Young will turn down the NBA a third time to remain at BYU. When Young was introduced at BYU, he talked about the opportunity to spend more time with his family. In the NBA, coaches spend a large chunk of the year on the road. College basketball coaches are able to see their families more than NBA coaches. Perhaps that will be enough to keep Young at BYU.

Young is entering his third year at BYU. He is in the middle of putting together a 2026-2027 roster that has the potential to be great. Most notably, the Cougars are looking to round out the roster with a starting center.

For a BYU coach, Young has had unprecedented success on the recruiting trail. Young brought in Egor Demin who became a top 10 pick in the NBA Draft after one year at BYU. Then, Young signed five-star AJ Dybantsa. Dybantsa led the nation in scoring as a true freshman, and is now the favorite to be the first pick in the NBA Draft.

In the last recruiting class, Young signed five-star Bruce Branch III. With a strong true freshman season, Branch could become the third lottery pick out of BYU in as many seasons. If Young leaves, it's likely that BYU's roster would be poached by other schools while the Cougars scramble to find a replacement.

Young has been great in two seasons at BYU. Now, the BYU admin will compete against a storied NBA franchise to bring him back for a third season.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on X and Facebook for the latest news.