BYU Basketball vs #23 Ole Miss: Battle of the Undefeated
The Cougars are gearing up for their toughest test of the season so far vs the No. 23 Ole Miss Rebels in the opening round of the Rady Children's Invitational on Thursday. Both teams enter this game with perfect 5-0 records, and one will be leaving with a Thanksgiving blemish on the record.
Cougars Rolling Early
BYU has started the season on fire, averaging 91 points per game, 9th in the nation, while limiting opposing teams to just 59.8 points per game. That's good for a ranking of 19th in the country. In their recent blowout win over Mississippi Valley State, the Cougars shot 53.4% from the floor and knocked down 11 threes. They also dominated the boards with 35 rebounds.
Fouss has played a big role so far for the Cougars and ended with a double-double with 15 points and 11 rebounds against MVSU.
Defensively, BYU is forcing 16.2 turnovers while holding opponents to 39.8% shooting from the field. The Cougars' defense will be tested on Thursday against a veteran Ole Miss squad with a lot of experience on the roster.
Rebels on a Defensive Tear
Ole Miss thrives on turning defense into offense. Head coach Chris Beard has the Rebels ranked 2nd nationally in turnover margin (+9.4), forcing 17.6 turnovers per game while committing only 8.2 of their own. The Rebels' defense also averages 10.6 steals and 4.8 blocks per game.
In their most recent game, the Rebels dismantled Oral Roberts 100-68, with Matthew Murrell leading the charge, scoring 19 points on 50% shooting. Murrell is one of six Rebels averaging double figures this season.
Key Matchups to Watch
- Fouss vs. Jaemyn Brakefield: Traore will battle Brakefield in the paint all night. Brakefield is a versatile forward who can score inside and out. The rebounding battle between these two could determine second-chance opportunities and momentum shifts.
- Dallin Hall vs. Jaylen Murray: Hall, recently back from injury, will have his work cut out for him against Murray’s defensive pressure. If Hall can maintain composure and match Murray’s playmaking, BYU’s offense will have opportunities to find a rhythm.
Hall finds Boskovic for two vs Mississippi Valley:
Prediction
Both teams bring their own strengths into this matchup: BYU’s offensive efficiency and rebounding against Ole Miss’s suffocating defense and ball control. The Cougars will need to take care of the ball and Ole Miss will look to disrupt BYU’s offensive attack.
If Traore and Keita can win the rebounding battle in the paint and BYU's floor generals Hall and Demin are able to pick apart the Ole Miss defense, the Cougars have a solid opportunity to win this one.
Final Score Prediction: BYU 75, Ole Miss 71