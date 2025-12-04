Senior Year Summary for All BYU Early Signees

As early signing day comes and goes, there is no question that this is BYU’s best recruiting class in a generation. The Cougars set program records in the recruiting ranking era including 6 4-star recruits signed, an 88.93 average player rating, and a 20th overall all ranking with more high-level commits on the horizon. While BYU’s recruiting class isn’t done yet, let's take a second and get to know each signees pedigree and production in a star-studded 2026 class.

Ryder Lyons (QB) – 96 4-star

Ryder Lyons headlines BYU’s 2026 class as BYU’s 3rd highest-rated signee in history. Lyons, the #38 overall recruit in the country, narrowly lost his 5th star, but it wasn’t for a lack of production. Lyons finished his season completing 76.1% of his passes for 3,270 yards (13.5 yards per attempt), 48 total touchdowns, and 9 interceptions despite a midseason injury that sidelined him for a game. Lyons will close out his high school career in the Navy All-American game before serving a full-time mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Lyons plans to enroll in January 2027.

Bott Mulitalo (IOL) – 94 4-star

Mulitalo earned his lauded recruiting profile as a defensive end, but saw a nice ratings boost in 247’s latest update thanks to his prowess as a left tackle. Mulitalo projects as a guard at the next level, but his 6-5 frame will allow him to flash versatility on both sides of the ball. The incoming freshman will compete for starting reps right away as an early enrollee following a strong senior campaign that ended just short of a state title with Lone Peak.

Brock Harris (TE) – 94 4-star

The senior tight end has lived in 247’s top 200 recruits since his sophomore year and held a signing-class most 31 competing Power 4 offers. The 6-6 tight end found the end zone 16 times this season and on 1 out of every 3.8 catches. Harris eclipsed 100 yards receiving in 6 of his 9 games this season, including 189 yards and 5 touchdowns on 5 catches in a single game in early September. Harris will serve a 2-year mission before enrolling, but will be a name BYU fans remember as the 7th highest rated signee in program history. The “BYU doesn’t use tight ends” crowd is truly in shambles.

Adam Bywater (LB) – 93 4-star

Anyone with the last name Bywater has a home at BYU, especially when they are a top 150 recruit. While some BYU fans lament the stars BYU recruits lose after committing, Bywater actually received a 7-point jump to his rating from October 2025 to signing day thanks to a stellar senior season. Bywater finished the season with 46 total tackles in 9 games to go with 5 interceptions, to put him at top 15 in the state of Utah. Bywater also flashed some versatility, finding the end zone 5 times as a receiver, catching a pass in all 9 games he played.

Ty Goettsche (TE) – 92 4-star

In any other class since 2020, Goettsche would have been BYU’s highest-rated early signee, but hasn’t gotten the fanfare of the players above him because of his meteoric rise from mid 3-star to top 200 recruit during his senior season. Goettsche is a proven problem in the red zone, scoring 9 touchdowns on 24 catches thanks to his massive 6’7 frame. He’s also a deceptive deep threat, averaging 21 yards per reception during his senior campaign. The incoming freshman will enroll in January and chose BYU over 14 competing Power 4 offers including Michigan, Texas A&M, and Florida. With his combination of size and speed, one could argue he has the highest NFL upside of any player on this list.

Lopeti Moala (DE) – 91 4-star

Moala added 4 points and a 4th star to his recruiting rating following a game-wrecking senior year. The senior defensive end ranked 1st in the state of Utah and 14th nationally with 23 sacks in 14 games played. 32 of his 83 total tackles went for a loss and added 12 additional hurries to his stat sheet. At 6’4 250, Moala already has the size to play defensive end at the next level, but could turn into a dominant defensive tackle for BYU if he keeps putting on weight.

Jax Tanner (IOL) – 89 3-star

While Tanner is listed as a 3-star on 247, the offensive lineman is a composite 4-star with an invite in hand to join Ryder Lyons at the Navy All-American Game. The Idaho native’s small market didn’t keep him from racking up offers from 19 Power 4 programs including Tennessee, Oregon, and Michigan. Tanner is anticipated to serve a mission after high school, but his 6’4 275 pound fame and pedigree will allow him to compete for playing time the day he steps on campus.

Terrance Saryon (WR) – 88 3-star

Every year, WR coach Fesi Sitake manages to find a high-level wide receiver from outside the state of Utah to join the program. This year's version came in the form of former Washington commit Terrance Saryon. Saryon amassed 1,048 yards and 10 touchdowns on nearly 20 yards per reception. He has a smaller build at 5-10 165, but his route running and ball skills make his play bigger than his size.

Braxton Lindsey (LB) – 88 3-star

It’s not every day that BYU gets a commitment from Rogers, Arkansas, but when there is a player as talented as Lindsey, you have to take a swing. Lindsey has shifted between 3 and 4 stars throughout his recruitment, but his 6’3 frame and 18 competing Power 4 offers speak for themselves. Lindsey’s senior season stats are not listed online, but his film shows a versatile off-ball linebacker that could contribute Jack Kelly-type comparisons off the edge.

Kaue Akana (ATH) – 87 3-star

Akana’s versatility defies position labels, so we will give him the “athlete” moniker and let BYU’s coaching staff figure out the rest. Akana played both ways at Orem, and despite missing 3 games with injury, he still tallied 10 touchdowns as a wide receiver to go with 587 yards and 36 catches. Akana also had 21 total tackles on defense, 3 TFLs and 1 interception. Akana held 17 competing Power 4 offers including Alabama, Oklahoma, and Texas A&M, and could be viewed as the most underrated player in the class.

Legend Glasker (WR) – 87 3-star

Cousin of BYU LB Isaiah Glasker, Legend has made a name for himself with an outstanding high school career. The standout wide-out amassed 872 total yards as a senior with 9 receiving touchdowns and 2 rushing. Glasker is also a weapon on special teams, finishing 3rd in the state of Utah averaging 36 yards per kick return and 10 yards per punt return.

Matthew Mason (S) – 87 3-star

Mason fits the ideal mold for a Jay Hill safety. At 6’3 190, Mason has the size to play at all levels of the defense and the speed to be a weapon against the run and pass. Mason finished his senior year totaling 107 total tackles, 9 tackles for loss, 2 sacks, 4 pass deflections, 1 fumble recovery, 3 blocked kicks, a 21.6 kick return average, and a touchdown this season.

Graham Livingston (WR) – 87 3-star

No one deserved their ratings increase more than Graham Livingston, and he still might be underrated. Livingston amassed a Utah state record 4,983 receiving yards, 50 touchdowns, and 314 catches in an unbelievable high school career. Oh, and he added 37 total tackles and 7 career interceptions on defense. Livingston ranked 13th nationally with 1,636 receiving yards as a senior to go with 21 touchdowns and will be a fan favorite with his tenacity once the ball is in his hands.

Parker Ord (TE) – 87 3-star

Parker Ord is a 6’4 tight end out of Frisco, Texas that will immediately add important depth to a tight end room that will lose 3 seniors this season. Ord tallied 628 yards and 7 touchdowns on 45 catches at Panther Creek, High, and was at his best at the end, catching 11 passes for 127 yards in his final high school game. Ord held 6 competing Power 4 offers including Oklahoma State, Utah, and Arizona.

Sefanaia Alatini (ATH) – 86 3-star

How good is this class? Alatini would have been BYU’s 2nd highest rated recruit if he signed in 2020. His senior stats are not listed online, but recorded 72 total tackles and 2 interceptions as a junior. Alatini held 5 competing power 4 offers including Arizona, Washington, and Utah.

Antonio Johnson (CB) – 86 3-star

Johnson is a top 100 corner back in the 2026 class, and it’s easy to see why with his 6’3 frame. Johnson is a multi-sport athlete with elite ball skills, leading to 33 catches and 5 touchdowns as a receiver and 7 interceptions as a corner during his senior season in Frisco Texas. He’s also not too bad after the catch, recording 18 yards per interception return.

Nehemiah Kolone (DL) – 86 3-star

Kolone should have no problem adjusting to the physicality of the next level with a 6’4 255 pound frame. The Stillwater standout held 7 competing power 4 offers including Oklahoma State, Texas Tech, Michigan State and Arizona. As a senior, Kolone finished 4th in the state of Oklahoma with 11 total sacks, to go with 61 total tackles, 26 tackles for loss, 2 forced fumbles, and an interception.

Justice Brathwaite (CB) – 85 3-star

Son of BYU great Reynaldo Brathwaite, the 6 ft corner out of Gilbert Arizona totaled 34 tackles, 3 interceptions, 10 pass deflections, and 2 tackles for loss during his senior campaign. Brathwaite picked off 10 passes and broke up 34 more during an outstanding high school career, earning him competing offers from Arizona State, Iowa State, and Kansas.

Devaughn Eka (RB) – 84 3-star

Last but certainly not least, we have arguably the most productive signee of the 2026 class. Eka totaled over 4,000 yards and 43 touchdowns in an illustrious high school career including 1,360 total yards and 17 touchdowns as a senior. Eka’s film shows an elusive home run threat that averaged over 7 yards per carry in his final year at Lehi.