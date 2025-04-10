BYU Basketball Will Likely Face Marquee Opponent in Jimmy V Classic
The BYU basketball program will participate in the 2025 Jimmy V Classic at Maddison Square Garden, according to Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports. The Jimmy V Classic is an annual college basketball double-header that was created to raise money for cancer research.
BYU's opponent for the Jimmy V Class is still to be determined. However, it's likely that BYU will have the chance to play a marquee opponent. Last year's field featured Tennessee, Arkansas, Michigan, and Miami.
In 2023, the Jimmy V Classic featured North Carolina, Illinois, UConn, and FAU. Those three blueblood programs were joined by FAU who was just a few months removed from a Final Four run.
In 2022, it was Duke, Iowa, Illinois, and Texas that faced off in the Jimmy V Classic.
BYU's nonconference slate is going to be a lot more challenging in 2025-2026 than it was in 2024-2025. BYU is already scheduled to take on Villanova to tipoff the upcoming season. Then they will play in the ESPN MTE that features Georgetown, Miami, and Dayton.
The addition of AJ Dybansta to the BYU basketball roster will put a national spotlight on the BYU basketball program. It's thanks to that spotlight and BYU's recent run to the Sweet 16 that has enabled a better nonconference slate. Unlike college football where games are scheduled years in advance, college basketball schedules are made on a year-by-year basis.
BYU's light nonconference schedule hurt BYU's resume in terms of NCAA Tournament seeding last season. That won't be a hurdle BYU will face next season assuming they are selected for the NCAA Tournament once again.