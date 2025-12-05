Three Things BYU Can't Repeat to Upset Texas Tech in Rematch

On Saturday, no. 11 BYU will take on no. 4 Texas Tech in the Big 12 championship game. The stakes couldn't be higher for BYU. With a win, BYU would not only be in the College Football Playoff, they could also have a chance to host a first round game. With a loss, BYU is probably going to miss the playoff entirely unless the playoff committee has a change of heart.

The last time these two teams met, the Red Raiders dominated BYU in a 29-7 game. In this article, we'll go over three things that BYU must not repeat in the rematch to have a chance to upset the Red Raiders. Texas Tech is currently a 12.5-point favorite in this game.

Turnovers

This one is the most obvious so we'll get it out of the way: BYU can't lose the turnover battle in this game. In the opening minutes of the first game, BYU muffed a punt and all the momentum turned in Texas Tech's favor. The game was never the same after that. In fact, BYU’s defense was stellar to start the game. Texas Tech went backwards on their first two drives, but they still led 3-0 due to a muffed punt and a shanked punt.

That simply can't happen again if BYU hopes to keep this game competitive. BYU eventually lost the turnover battle 3-0 and the aforementioned shanked punt traveled less than 20 yards. That was essentially a fourth turnover. BYU can't gift Texas Tech with ideal field position as many times as they did in the first matchup against the Red Raiders. Tech dominated the field position battle and never gave BYU's offense a chance for easy points.

On the defensive side, the Cougars need to get after Behren Morton and force turnovers. BYU had two opportunities to intercept Morton. One of those passes was dropped and a Tech wide receiver stepped in front of the other, turning a near interception into a momentum-changing 37-yard gain. Morton is susceptible to turnover-worthy throws. BYU needs to take advantage of them when they have the chance.

BYU's pass rush will also be critical in this game. The Cougars only had 8 pressures in the first game, but they turned 8 pressures into 4 sacks. Morton is not great at escaping pressure, especially since he's banged up. In fact, he's one of the least elusive quarterbacks in college football this year. Morton has been sacked on 22% of pressures which ranks 113th in college football. If BYU can apply more consistent pressure on Morton, they will have the chance to get the ball back to the offense consistently, and maybe they could force a turnover as well.

BYU has found a more consistent pass rush with young defensive ends Tausili Akana and Nusi Taumoepeau. They will play an important role in this game when BYU gets Tech in obvious passing situations.

Conservative Offense

BYU came out with a very conservative offensive game plan in the first matchup. Perhaps it was because Bear Bachmeier was facing the toughest road environment of his career. Perhaps it was because LJ Martin was banged up. Or perhaps BYU didn't trust its offensive line against a dominant Texas Tech defensive line. We will never know.

Regardless, if you felt like BYU was being conservative on offense, the data validates those feelings. While BYU was within two scores of Texas Tech, Aaron Roderick dialed up run plays on first down 10 out of 14 times. It wasn't until it became a three-score game that BYU got more aggressive in the passing game. After that point, BYU threw the football on 10 out of 12 first downs.

On those pass plays, BYU protected its offensive line as well. There were an average of six blockers per dropback. Meaning BYU was in either a six-man or seven-man protection most of the game. On one hand, it worked. Bear Bachmeier was only sacked once.

On the other hand, it did not work at all. The Cougars only got into Texas Tech territory two times and had 9 plays on Tech's side of the field. BYU's conservative game plan allowed Texas Tech to suffocate the BYU offense.

Taking a sack might not be the worst thing in this game. Allow us to explain. If BYU puts more on the shoulders of its offensive line and allows 3-4 sacks, the upside would be more options for Bear to throw to on passing downs. Bear has gotten better and better and throwing under pressure this season. If BYU trusts Bachmeier to get rid of the ball in some pressure situations, it could translate to more first downs and more points. That would be a high-risk, high-reward approach, but BYU needs to take risks to make this game competitive. One important caveat: Bear will need to hold onto the football if he's sacked. Just last week, he fumbled on the first drive of the game when he was sacked.

Last but certainly not least, BYU didn't take enough shots downfield. Bear Bachmeier only attempted one pass of 20 yards or more and it was nearly completed to Chase Roberts. Said differently, 3% of Bachmeier's passes traveled more than 20 yards against Tech. In other games this season, 15% of Bachmeier's passes have traveled 20 or more yards in the air.

The Tech defense is too dominant to string together 10+ play drives. In their lone loss this season, Tech allowed multiple explosive pass plays that led to points. Sam Leavitt attempted six passes of 20 yards or more. Leavitt only connected on two of them, but they translated to 94 yards and 2 scores. BYU will need to take more chances in the passing game than it did the last time around.

Big Plays Allowed

In terms of total yardage, the first game wasn’t as lopsided as the final score might suggest. The Red Raiders gained 368 yards to the Cougars’ 255 yards.

It was explosive plays that gashed the BYU defense. Tech ran 75 plays against BYU. 60% of their yards came on 7 plays of 18 yards or more. Besides those big plays, the BYU defense mostly held the Tech offense in check. BYU allowed just 2.2 yards per play on the other 68 plays.

To go one layer deeper, it was really BYU’s tackling in space that hurt them the most. Those 7 plays accounted for 219 yards. 169 of the 219 yards either came on the ground or after the catch.

On Saturday, BYU must do a better job at limiting Tech’s explosive plays. That’s easier said than done, obviously. Tech has a dangerous duo in the backfield paired with playmakers on the outside. Still, that will be the key if BYU wants to keep Tech to 24 points or less.

