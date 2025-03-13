BYU Basketball Wins Shootout Against Iowa State, Advances to the Big 12 Semifinals
BYU has won its first conference tournament game under new head coach Kevin Young. On Thursday morning, BYU scored 96 points in regulation to beat Iowa State 96-92 in a record-setting game.
The Cougars and the Cyclones combined to make 31 threes, the most ever in a Big 12 conference tournament game.
BYU used a run midway through the second half to cut into Iowa State's lead. The Cyclones led 70-61 with 13:21 remaining. The Cougars went on a 14-2 run to take the lead with nine minutes remaining. The run was capped off by a Mihailo Boskovic three.
Four BYU players scored in double figures against Iowa State. The Cougars were led by Richie Saunders who scored 23 points, including a game-sealing three with less than a minute to go.
Fousseyni Traore came off the bench and scored 15 points in BYU's win over Iowa State. Fellow big Mihailo Boskovic came off the bench and scored 10 points including two critical threes during BYU's run in the second half.
Senior guard Trevin Knell was the other starter in double figures. Knell scored 14 points on a perfect 4/4 from the field.
With the win, BYU advances to the Big 12 semifinals. The Cougars will face the winner of Houston and Colorado on Friday evening.